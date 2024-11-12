Urgent search for missing woman, 20, last seen in early hours wearing a single Ugg boot

Charlie Ellis, 20, has not been seen since 4.10am this morning. Picture: Dorset Police

Police are urgently searching for a missing woman who was last seen wearing a single Ugg boot.

Charlie Ellis, 20, was last seen in the Sandringham Fields area in Dorchester, Dorset, at around 4.10am on November 12.

She has not been seen since, police said.

Police say they are concerned for Charlie's welfare and need to "urgently find her".

Inspector Steve Hughes, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Charlie’s welfare and need to urgently find her to make sure she is OK.

“Searches are being carried out in the area and I would ask anyone who has seen a woman matching the description given to please get in touch.”

