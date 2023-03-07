Survivor of Wales horror crash that killed three 'left lying next to friends' bodies calling for help for two days'

Sophie, left, waited for help for hours. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

A survivor of the horror crash in Wales that killed three and seriously injured two others was left calling for help for two days as she lay next to her dead friends in a car.

Sophie Russon had to wait 46 hours before the VW Tiguan she and her friends were in was discovered, after it crashed off the A48 in Cardiff.

She was semi-conscious with a bleed on the brain and had broken her spine and neck, leaving her unable to call for help on her phone before they were finally discovered early on Monday.

Her mother Anna Cerowicz said she drove past the scene three times – but the car was obscured by trees.

She said police had initially suggested Sophie, 20, was still on a night out so up to 200 family members and friends set out to find them.

The crash killed 21-year-olds Darcy Ross and Eve Smith and 24-year-old Rafel Jeanne. Sophie and Shane Loughlin, 32, are fighting for their lives in hospital.

Sophie Russon, 20, was taken to hospital. Picture: Social media

Eve Smith died in the crash. Picture: Social media

The car was pictured on CCTV shared by friends. Picture: Social media

"I drove past three times. Sophie was 20 yards away lying there scared, next to her friends who were dead," Ms Cerowicz said.

"But I didn’t see her because of the trees and there was a dip.

"She was lying there wondering if help would ever arrive. She must have thought she was going to die. She was calling out at times but no one could hear her.

"It would have got light and then dark as night fell on Saturday, then she had to go through that again until she was found."

She told The Sun she called Gwent Police 20 times over the weekend but was told at first she was probably still out enjoying herself: "I told them that wasn't Sophie. She doesn’t go out on weekend benders.

"No one could reach her on her mobile on social media which she uses all the time.

"On Sunday the police told me to stop ringing — they weren't annoyed, just dismissive."

Eve's family and friends are devastated. Picture: Social media

The car came off on the A48 in Cardiff. Picture: Alamy

Ultimately, police deployed a helicopter to search for the missing group.

The girls drove from Maesglas social club in Newport at about 11pm on Friday and met Rafel and Shane.

They took the VW to Shane's family's caravan in Trecco Bay, but after a reported altercation at the caravan park the group left with another, unnamed, man.

He is thought to have been dropped off in Cardiff. The VW was last seen on CCTV at about 2am.

The car, which came off the road in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, is understood to have belonged to Rafel, but it has not been confirmed who is driving.

Tragically, Eve's family is now mourning their second loss to a road death.

Her half-sister Xana Doyle was killed in 2015 aged 19.

Mourners left tributes to the victims near the crash scene. Picture: Alamy

Darcy Ross was killed in the crash. Picture: Social media

Shane Loughlin is in hospital. Picture: Social media

Refel Jeanne-Actie was killed. Picture: Social media

Sophie's sister Sheridan Borg said: "I've cried, laughed and fought with you every week, but I've never been without you.

"We always said, 'I got you always', but now I'm sat here feeling so empty because you're not here with me anymore."

Ms Cerowicz said Sophie is undergoing surgery and she is unable to speak to her.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies, of South Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this tragic incident.

"To ensure independent oversight, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances."