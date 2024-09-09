Watch: Kate's moving video after revealing she has finished chemotherapy

Princess Kate reveals she's completed chemotherapy treatment

By StephenRigley

Princess Kate has shared a moving video of her children on a picnic and playing games with the Middletons during a family holiday in Norfolk.

The footage begins with the family walking in a forest with Kate, who does the voice over.

She said: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we've had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Kate went on to say although she has finished chemotherapy "my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes".

She said: "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time.

"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."In a touching final message, Kate added: "To all those who are