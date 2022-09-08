Well-wishes flood in for the Queen as Royal Family race to be at her bedside

The Queen has been inundated with well-wishes after Buckingham Palace revealed concerned doctors have placed her under medical supervision. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

The Queen has been inundated with well-wishes after Buckingham Palace revealed concerned doctors have placed her under medical supervision.

Her Majesty, 96, is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral where she is said to be resting and is "comfortable".

Her four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex have travelled to Aberdeenshire to be with her.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also heading to the monarch's bedside.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.

"May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

Prime Minister Liz Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

"My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said: "It is deeply concerning to hear today's news from Buckingham Palace.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this worrying time."