Wetherspoons slashes prices of famed budget breakfasts at 78 pubs - see full list of locations

Wetherspoons breakfast (left), founder Tim Martin (right). Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Wetherspoons has slashed the price of its breakfasts across the country down to £2.99.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pub chain has rolled out the new cut prices to 78 of its pubs, including in London.

Customers can now get four menu items for £2.99, including its already famed budget small breakfast, vegetarian breakfast, vegan breakfast, and the freedom breakfast.

While prices vary from pub to pub, a small breakfast at J.D. Wetherspoons is usually priced at above £3.

The new prices do not apply in some pubs, however, with higher prices at some of its London establishments.

It comes after Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin promised LBC earlier this year that he would freeze the price of breakfasts amid the cost of living crisis.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC in March, Sir Tim said: "At the end of this year it will not go up this year due to this interview today - I'm being browbeaten by you!"

Wetherspoons chief vows to LBC listeners he will freeze price of famous breakfast this year

Read More: King Charles banknotes enter circulation for first time - here's how to get one

Read More: 'If the man in front of you drops dead, ignore him': D-Day veteran, 100, tells of horrors of Normandy landings

Customers purchasing the small breakfast get a fried egg, bacon, a Lincolnshire sausage, baked beans, and a hashbrown.

The vegan breakfast meanwhile has two vegan sausages, baked beans, two hash browns, mushroom, tomato, and a slice of toast with vegan spread.

The freedom breakfast then has two fried eggs, bacon, baked beans, and two hash browns, with tomatoes and mushrooms.

The full list of pubs running the offer include: