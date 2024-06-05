Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Wetherspoons slashes prices of famed budget breakfasts at 78 pubs - see full list of locations
5 June 2024, 13:28
Wetherspoons has slashed the price of its breakfasts across the country down to £2.99.
The pub chain has rolled out the new cut prices to 78 of its pubs, including in London.
Customers can now get four menu items for £2.99, including its already famed budget small breakfast, vegetarian breakfast, vegan breakfast, and the freedom breakfast.
While prices vary from pub to pub, a small breakfast at J.D. Wetherspoons is usually priced at above £3.
The new prices do not apply in some pubs, however, with higher prices at some of its London establishments.
It comes after Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin promised LBC earlier this year that he would freeze the price of breakfasts amid the cost of living crisis.
Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC in March, Sir Tim said: "At the end of this year it will not go up this year due to this interview today - I'm being browbeaten by you!"
Wetherspoons chief vows to LBC listeners he will freeze price of famous breakfast this year
Customers purchasing the small breakfast get a fried egg, bacon, a Lincolnshire sausage, baked beans, and a hashbrown.
The vegan breakfast meanwhile has two vegan sausages, baked beans, two hash browns, mushroom, tomato, and a slice of toast with vegan spread.
The freedom breakfast then has two fried eggs, bacon, baked beans, and two hash browns, with tomatoes and mushrooms.
The full list of pubs running the offer include:
- The Moon Under Water, Enfield
- The Moon Under Water, Hounslow
- J.J. Moon’s, Tooting
- The New Fairlop Oak, Fairlop
- The George, Wanstead
- The George, Croydon
- The Beehive, Brixton
- The Red Lion & Pineapple, Acton
- The Old Manor, Bracknell
- The Moon & Stars, Penge
- The Moon and Stars, Romford
- The Moon Under Water, Norbury
- J.J. Moon’s, Hornchurch
- Goldengrove, Stratford
- The Moon Under Water, Watford
- The Wrong ’Un, Bexleyheath
- The Moon on the Hill, Sutton
- The George, Staines-upon-Thames
- The Fox on the Hill, Camberwell
- The Playhouse, Colchester
- The Sovereign of the Seas, Petts Wood
- The Elms, Leigh-on-Sea
- The Last Post, Southend-on-Sea
- The William Morris, Hammersmith
- The Falcon, High Wycombe
- The Assembly Rooms, Epsom
- Baxter’s Court, Hackney
- The Herbert Wells, Woking
- The Wibbas Down Inn, Wimbledon
- The Sun, Redhill
- The Watch House, Lewisham
- The Kings Tun, Kingston upon Thames
- The Full House, Hemel Hempstead
- The Cricketers, Ipswich
- The Robert Pocock, Gravesend
- The Back of Beyond, Reading
- The Rodboro Buildings, Guildford
- The Walnut Tree, Leytonstone
- Moon and Starfish, Clacton-on-Sea
- The Coronation Hall, Surbiton
- The Surrey Docks, Rotherhithe
- The Holland Tringham, Streatham
- The Hope Tap, Reading
- The Prince Arthur, Fleet
- The Eva Hart, Chadwell Heath
- The Gate Clock, Greenwich
- The Kentish Drovers, Peckham
- The Picture Palace, Braintree
- The Richmal Crompton, Bromley
- The Tichenham Inn, Ickenham
- The Golden Lion, Rochester
- The Brockley Barge, Brockley
- The Great Harry, Woolwich
- The John Russell Fox, Andover
- The Blue Boar, Billericay
- The Roebuck, Rayleigh
- The Catherine Wheel, Henley-on-Thames (running offer beginning July 11)
- The Battesford Court, Witham
- The William Webb Ellis, Twickenham
- The Furze Wren, Bexleyheath
- The Central Bar, Shepherds Bush
- The Ivory Peg, Chelmsford
- The Angel, Basingstoke
- Waterend Barn, St Albans
- The Watchman, New Malden
- The Sir Michael Balcon, Ealing
- The Flying Boat, Dartford
- The Tailor’s Chalk, Sidcup
- The Hatchet Inn, Newbury
- The Rocket, Putney
- The Greyhound, Bromley
- The Thomas Waghorn, Chatham
- The Dairyman, Brentwood
- Parsons’ Barn, Shoeburyness
- The Queen Hotel, Aldershot
- The London and South Western, Clapham
- Rose & Crown, Maldon
- The Bottle Kiln, Dovercourt, Harwich
- The Railway, Rainham