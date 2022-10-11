Enraged drivers drag eco-mob off the road as protestors block fire engine and ambulance on route to emergency call

Protestors blocked Kensington road, halting emergency services
Protestors blocked Kensington road, halting emergency services. Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

Eco-protestors caused chaos in West London this morning, blocking a fire engine and ambulance on their eleventh straight day of disruptive protests on the streets of the capital.

Climate group Just Stop Oil, who had already taken steps to occupy areas of Westminster in recent weeks, took to the streets in Knightsbridge near Harrods this morning.

Occupying the A4, protesters wearing orange tabards and holding neon banners with the Just Stop Oil logo could be seen halting traffic.

As of 11.30, police could be seen arresting members of the eco-group, with officers carrying away protesters.

It comes as one driver was heard shouting: "I’m driving a lady who has to get to hospital with a baby".

Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Thirty-two protesters could be seen creating three roadblocks at the junction of Knightsbridge and Brompton Road at 10am.

A second group is believed to have created a blockade further down Brompton Road, with police taking a considerable amount of time to arrive at the scene.

At one point, a waste removal driver could be heard yelling at the group to stop sitting in the road "like a bunch of lemons".

Surrounded by disgruntled onlookers, passers-by and commuters were visibly frustrated.

In heated scenes, at one point an irate van driver nudged his way through the blockade. After remonstrating with protesters, they eventually made way for the van before resuming blocking traffic.

The protesters blocked a fire engine and forced an ambulance on an emergency call to turn round.

“Where are the police? There’s not one, is there? In 15 minutes, not one,” one cabbie told LBC.

“Surely we’ve got some on foot around here?”

Another cabbie said: “They don’t want to get involved ‘cos they’ve got to do paperwork”.

Passers by recording the disruption on camera phones as the disruption continued.

With police eventually arriving at the scene, the Met could warned the protesters they would face arrest if they continue.

One frantic driver screamed: ‘I’m driving a lady who has to get to hospital with a baby’
One frantic driver screamed: ‘I’m driving a lady who has to get to hospital with a baby’. Picture: LBC

It comes as one one American tourist who was attempting to get to Heathrow shouted at the protesters: “Our trip to London has been ruined by you.”

Taking to Twitter, Just Stop Oil defended their action, writing: "This is not a one day event, this is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project.

"Our supporters will be returning today, tomorrow, the next day, the next day after that, and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK."

It comes as the Met announced they had made 100 protest-related arrests across the weekend, as the disruptive climate-change protests take place across the capital.

On Saturday the eco-group took to Baker Street as part of their protests, while Sunday saw them blocking the intersection at Piccadilly Circus.

One Knightsbridge protester, Naomi Goddard, 58, a Parish Clerk from Hebden Bridge said: “I work in a conservative, law-abiding profession so the decision to take direct action with Just Stop Oil was not an easy one.

She added: “I just couldn’t keep my eyes tight shut against what was happening any longer. I know that I risk losing my freedom, my job and my friends by doing this but I also know deep in my heart that taking action at this time is absolutely the right thing to do.”

In a statement released by Just Stop Oil, the eco-group said the action had so-far resulted in 1,500 arrests since April 1st. With 309 arrests taking place over course of eleven days as part of the recent action, 31 came on Monday following protests on The Mall and Downing Street.

Protesters from the eco-group could be seen in Knightsbridge
Protesters from the eco-group could be seen in Knightsbridge. Picture: LBC

"This is not a one day event, this is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project," said Just Oil.

"Our supporters will be returning – today, tomorrow and the next day – and the next day after that – and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK.

"We will not be intimidated by changes to the law, we will not be stopped by private injunctions sought to silence peaceful people. Our supporters understand that these are irrelevant when set against mass starvation, slaughter, the loss of our rights, freedoms and communities.

They signed off: "Stand with our supporters in prison, with the 1700 murdered across the global south, for protecting our futures. We will not die silently, it will be ordinary people, like you, your friends, colleagues and neighbours who do what our government cannot. It will take all of us."

