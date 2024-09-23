Boos ring out at Labour party conference amid union fury over delay to key winter fuel vote

23 September 2024, 12:07 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 12:17

Labour sparks union fury after delaying controversial winter fuel conference vote
Labour sparks union fury after delaying controversial winter fuel conference vote. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Boos rung out across the hall at the Labour Party's conference on Monday after a delay to the vote on winter fuel payments was announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Unions had hit out at the move by the party over cuts to the payments to millions of pensioners.

Those attending the event in Liverpool were told at the last minute that the vote would be delayed from Monday until Wednesday, the final morning of the conference.

The announcement saw frustrated union members letting out a chorus of boos across the conference hall.

It comes as Rachel Reeves defended the cuts this morning during an interview with LBC, with the Chancellor swerving questions about the timing of the debate.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Chancellor Rachel Reeves | 23/09/24

Asked about the shift in timing by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Chancellor was asked whether Labour was "running scared of this vote taking place prior to the Prime Minister's address".

She told Nick: "I don't know the situation about when votes take place, but if delegates want to vote on this, they will get a vote on this.

"I don't know the timing of the vote, but we've already had a vote in Parliament where it was overwhelmingly passed.

Read more: Reeves warns UK must accept hard times or risk 'ruin' as Chancellor lays out plans to ‘rebuild Britain’ ahead of Budget

Read more: Rachel Reeves accepts donations appear ‘a little bit odd’ - as she admits accepting gifted family holiday to Cornwall

One union member branded Sir Keir Starmer's party "tin-eared" over delays to the vital vote.

It comes on the second day of the party conference in Liverpool, which is running from Sunday 22 to Wednesday 25 September, with

The vote was set to coincide with a protest outside the party conference centre on Monday staged by a number of retired Unite members.

The protest formed part of the union's ongoing campaign against impending cuts to winter fuel allowance payments.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves plans to end the universal payment for millions after laying out measures to tackle a £22 billion "black hole" in public finances.

The controversial move will see 10 million people stripped of their fuel allowance this winter.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves walks through the convention centre after taking part in morning media rounds during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves walks through the convention centre after taking part in morning media rounds during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer promised to protect public services from future austerity cuts as he made a bid to move on from fury over winter fuel payments cuts and an ongoing row over donations.

Diane Abbott has warned that a new 'austerity drive' will increase racism faced by ethnic minorities 'bearing the brunt of the Government’s attacks'.

Speaking at a fringe meeting at the Labour Party conference on Sunday, the veteran Labour MP warned that the Government’s promise that “things will only get worse” presented a “grim outlook” for ethnic minorities in the UK.

“We are in a very difficult period," she said. "There is both a renewed war drive and a renewed austerity drive.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump says 2024 presidential run will be his last if he loses

Janet Jackson shocked fans after wrongly suggesting Kamala Harris had lied about her race.

Janet Jackson's 'apology' for shocking comments about Kamala Harris was not approved by singer

Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli military says it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon

Breaking
A protester interrupts Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool

Anti-Israel heckler disrupts Rachel Reeves's speech at Labour conference

The Ukrainian delegation at the start of PCA Case

Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to illegally control strategic sea

Gary Neville has defended PM Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets

Gary Neville defends Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets labelling donations row 'storm in a teacup'

Francis waves to the faithful

Vatican confirms plans for papal trip despite Francis’ illness

Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are shown aboard the International Space Station

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returning to Earth

People gather near a damaged police vehicle

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors

'Zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham.

Number of crimes involving large blades and swords has doubled in five years as ban comes into force

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school

Trial date set for man accused of murdering schoolboy, 14, and attacking four others in Japanese sword rampage

Commanders of the security forces stand behind as Sri Lanka’s new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president

People line up in front of a bakery during a cease-fire in Khartoum

Cholera spreading in Sudan as fighting between rival generals rumbles on

'I'm 15, don't let me die': Teenage boy stabbed to death in south-east London

'I'm 15, don't let me die': Teenage boy stabbed to death in south-east London begged bystanders as he bled out in street

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

Latest News

See more Latest News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves after speaking at a campaign rally on Saturday

Donald Trump says he won't run for president again if he loses election

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Adshit, near the Lebanon-Israel border

Israel warns people to flee amid strikes on Hezbollah targets after UN warning Middle East on brink of 'imminent catastrophe'
Christopher Hartley, whose dismembered, headless body was found dumped in a bin at the back of a seaside hotel.

Killer who decapitated 17-year-old boy before dumping his body in a bin could be released

British tourist, 56, fighting for his life after jumping into swimming pool from holiday villa balcony

British tourist, 56, fighting for his life after attempting to jump into swimming pool from holiday villa balcony
The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Officers gather around the site of a coal mine where methane leak sparked an explosion on Saturday, in Tabas

Iranian coal mine explosion death toll rises, with 14 still missing

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Rouman village, as seen from Marjayoun town, south Lebanon

Israel calls for evacuation of places Hezbollah stores arms amid new strikes

Luton Airport was hit with delays amid heavy rain

Holidaymakers hit by travel chaos as major UK airport left ‘totally inaccessible’ after floods
Rachel Reeves has admitted people may find the acceptance of donations "a little bit odd"

Rachel Reeves accepts donations appear ‘a little bit odd’ - as she admits accepting gifted family holiday to Cornwall
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square

Pope cancels audiences due to illness days before new trip

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit