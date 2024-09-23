Breaking News Exclusive

Rachel Reeves admits gifted family holiday to Cornwall - as she accepts donations appear ‘a little bit odd’

Rachel Reeves has admitted people may find the acceptance of donations "a little bit odd". Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has told LBC that people may find the acceptance of donations "a little bit odd" - as she admitted taking her family on gifted holiday Cornwall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chancellor had previously declared accepting a gifted stay in a donor's holiday home, however, she has now admitted her family also benefitted from the trip.

It comes as Conservative leadership candidate Robert Jenrick labelled the acceptance of such gifts "appalling".

Reeves will promise "a Budget to rebuild Britain" when she delivers her speech to the Labour conference later.

However, it risks being overshadowed by the ongoing row over gifts from party donors and growing discontent over the scrapping of winter fuel payments.

On Monday morning, she told Nick Ferrari the government was "getting a grip" of public finances but has also warned of "difficult decisions" ahead.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Chancellor Rachel Reeves | 23/09/24

On the second anniversary of the Truss mini budget, she reiterated the government had inherited a dire financial situation from previous administrations, such as the £22bn black hole.

"Our government has been plagued in the last few years by choas and instability," she said.

"Bringing stability back is the foundation on which a successful economy has to be built".

Robert Jenrick, currently leading the Conservative leadership race, has criticised the Chancellor for the donations and said the scandal is "appalling".

Read more: Israel launches 'extensive' strikes on 'Hezbollah targets' as IDF tells people in southern Lebanon to leave their homes Read more: 14-year-old boy not prosecuted over riots after stern telling off by parents