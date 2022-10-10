Woke TfL bosses ban the word 'accident' in case some people find it offensive

TfL bosses bow to wokeism with language guide that bans the word 'accident'
By Lottie McGrath

TfL have banned the use of 'accident' in case it causes offence, with London Underground staff told to use 'collision' instead.

Staff members for the network were told not to use the word in a guide posted on the TfL website. The guide stated: “This guide explains when and how to use terms related to equality and inclusion.”

Other words were also banned as staff were told to use "older" rather than "elderly".

In regard to gender and the use of pronouns, the guide said: “Use gender-neutral language where possible, only including references to gender when necessary. Refer to ‘they’ rather than ‘he/she’, ‘everyone’ not ‘ladies and gentlemen’, ‘people’ not ‘mankind’, staffed’ not ‘manned’.”

Nigel Mills, MP for Amber Valley, told The Sun: "This is ridiculous. TfL should focus on providing the best network it can, not wanting to be offended all the time. Woke culture in this country is completely out of control."

This is not the first time that TfL has been criticised for being woke. In 2021, a tourist guide funded by TfL claimed that the botanical terms "native" and "exotic" were offensive.

