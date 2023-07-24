'She didn’t provide her ticket': Police defend handcuffing mother in front of her crying son over bus fare

Police handcuffed the woman before subsequently 'de-arresting' her when it emerged she had a valid ticket. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Police have defended their actions after a black woman was handcuffed in London in front of her young son because they wrongly thought she hadn't paid her bus fare.

Eyewitnesses to the incident, which took place in Croydon on Friday July 21, claimed that the boy was separated from his mother, and that there were as many as 14 police officers present.

Police said they arrested the woman because she was asked to confirm with a ticket inspector that she had paid her bus fare, but did not agree.

They handcuffed and arrested her on suspicion of fare evasion because, as they claimed, she became abusive.

It later emerged she did indeed have a valid ticket and she was "de-arrested" and let go.

Scotland Yard issued a long statement today explaining their actions.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: "It is clear from the video that has been shared online that this incident was distressing for the woman involved and particularly for her child.

"We understand why it has prompted significant public concern and we want to be transparent about our position and the role of our officers."

They said they were on a pre-planned operation trying to catch fare-dodgers in Croydon on Friday July 21. TfL inspectors were checking tickets of people on buses and those getting off.

The Met said: “Anyone without a valid ticket is required to provide their details to a TfL inspector so a penalty fare can be issued. This is not a policing matter. Officers only become involved where details are not provided or where someone tries to leave when challenged.

“The woman involved in this incident was asked to provide her ticket as she got off the bus, but did not do so. She was spoken to by a TfL inspector, then by a PCSO and finally by a police officer. She continued to try to walk away and did not provide her ticket for inspection.

“She was arrested on suspicion of fare evasion and was handcuffed. When officers were able to take her ticket from her so that the TfL inspectors could check it, they were able to confirm it was valid. She was immediately de-arrested and her handcuffs were removed.

“Throughout the incident, the child was comforted by a PCSO who immediately recognised his distress. Anyone seeing how upset he was would be moved by this, and we regret any impact it may have on him.

“We recognise that the use of handcuffs can be a cause of concern, particularly given the context of this incident and the type of offence involved, but when a person is trying to physically leave an incident it is an option officers can consider.

"All uses of force must be proportionate and necessary in the circumstances.

“Ticket inspection operations of this nature are difficult. They place police officers in direct confrontation with frustrated members of the public and could escalate what would otherwise be civil matters to a different level.

“This incident raises questions about the extent to which officers are having to intervene in this way when supporting TfL in their operations. We will now work with TfL to ensure that the balance is right between officers tackling the most serious crime on the transport network and supporting their own operations to ensure revenue protection.

“An initial review of the officers’ actions did not identify any conduct matters but we will reflect on it carefully, in discussion with communities locally, to urgently identify any opportunities to do things differently.

“Given the level of community concern generated we believe it is in the public interest to voluntarily refer the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to review.”

The woman did not explain why she didn't want to hand her ticket over. Picture: Social Media

In the video, the woman can be seen struggling with two male officers while screaming: "What the hell, get off me, what are you doing? What the f*** is going on?"

The child can be seen and heard crying.

Another person can be heard telling the woman: "Please calm down, they will split you up from your child, just stop."

A bus worker called Joe, who was helping with the fare inspection operation and saw the whole incident, said that he was often subject to fare evaders who become abusive.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari on Monday: "The inspector told her to please show the pass and she started being abusive to the inspector.

"And when the police asked her to show the pass, she started abusing the police as well. She could have just shown the pass and walked away - and that would have been the end of the matter."

He added: "She committed an offence by failing to show her pass when requested.

"And then the next thing to then verbally abuse the police and inspectors - and that was why she was detained."

The woman did not offer an explanation for why she didn't want to show her pass, the witness said.

He added: "Every single day we are subjected to abuses by people who fail to show their pass or people who fail to pay.

"It is a constant thing - it is a daily occurrence."

Joe said: "We are very concerned about our safety and we are constantly trained about how to deal with situations."

Labour MP for Vauxhall Florence Eshalomi tweeted: "There is a distressing video circulating online with a woman handcuffed in front of her young son.

"Please be careful sharing this online to help protect this young boy who is very traumatised by the situation. Myself and other colleges have raised this with the Mayor of London."

Police said the incident was just a snapshot of the wider incident, although they admitted the scene looked "concerning".

In a statement, the Met Police said: “We are aware of a video circulating showing a female being handcuffed by police. Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command were conducting a joint revenue protection operation with Transport for London inspectors in Whitehorse Road, Croydon, on Friday, 21 July.

“One woman left the bus after not complying with a revenue inspector's request to check that she had paid her fare. When asked to stop by police she attempted to walk off and became abusive. As a result, she was arrested on suspicion of fare evasion and detained.

“When it was later established that the woman had paid she was de-arrested and allowed to go on her way.

“The woman was with her child and we appreciate that the video and circumstances look concerning. However, it is a snapshot of a wider incident. The video from this incident and the officer's body-worn video, which was active for a longer period than the social media clip, have been reviewed.

"Our officers regularly liaise with local community groups and forums and we will be discussing the matter with them and listening to their views.”