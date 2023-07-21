Breaking News

British expat cleared of murdering terminally ill wife but found guilty of manslaughter by Cyprus judge

David Hunter has been found guilty of killing his terminally ill wife. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Asher McShane

A British expat has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his terminally ill wife at their home in Cyprus.

David Hunter, 76, has been found guilty by Cypriot judges of the manslaughter of his wife Janice, who died of asphyxiation at the couple’s home near Paphos, Cyprus in December 2021.

Hunter, 76, denied murder and told a court his wife, who was 74, had blood cancer and "begged him" to end her life.

Had he been found guilty of her pre-meditated murder, he would have faced a mandatory life sentence.

David Hunter was cleared of murdering his wife at a court in Cyprus. Picture: Alamy

Giving evidence in May, Hunter told the District Court in Paphos he would "never in a million years" have taken his wife's life unless she had asked him to, adding: "She wasn't just my wife, she was my best friend."

Hunter demonstrated to the court how he held his hands over her mouth and nose, and said he eventually decided to grant his wife's wish after she became "hysterical".

Hunter, from Ashington in Northumberland, said: "For five or six weeks before she died she was asking me to help her. She was asking me more every day.

"In the last week she was crying and begging me. Every day she asked me a bit more intensely to do it."

Hunter told the court he tried to kill himself after his wife's death.

The home in Cyprus where Janice was killed. Picture: Alamy

During closing speeches in June, Hunter's defence team said it was not a case of premeditated murder and Hunter "acted spontaneously" to end Mrs Hunter's life "upon her begging him to do so".

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, which is representing Hunter, told reporters: "This remains a tragic case.

"Janice and David were loving partners for over 50 years and enjoyed their retirement together in Cyprus until she became ill and was in excruciating pain."