Police launch murder investigation into London mother who has been missing for 10 years

Lisa Pour went missing in 2013. Picture: Met Police

By Kieran Kelly

A murder investigation is under way following the disappearance of mum-of-three from London in 2013.

Lisa Pour, who would have turned 51 this month, was reported missing to police on January 16, 2013.

No evidence has been found to allow police to determine what happened to Ms Pour, who was described as being "devoted to her family".

A lack of contact with her family over the last decade has prompted the Met to launch a murder investigation.

Detective chief inspector Neil Rawlinson of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Lisa was a mother-of-three children that she adored, she was close to her parents and while her lifestyle could be described as somewhat chaotic, she would not have broken contact with her loved ones.”

Lisa's dad Reza Pour said the absence of his daughter has been a "daily struggle".

"But we always held onto the hope that she might still come back to us," he added.

"To think that her last moments may have been filled with fear and pain is something that we cannot get over. Someone out there knows what happened to our beloved Lisa.

"Please come forward and help us find justice for her and find her body so she can properly be laid to rest."

Ms Pour is described as being 5ft2ins tall and of slim build, with dark hair. She is thought to have frequently visited Camden and Brent.

Around the time she went missing, she had been staying at a flat in Kilburn High Road that is known by police to be popular with drug users.

Rumours about Ms Pour's disappearance have been passed on to police, though no concrete evidence has materialised.

Mr Rawlinson added: "Every day that has gone by Lisa’s family has hoped that she would walk through the door and put an end to the agony of not knowing what happened to her.

"I am hoping that now, with the passing of time, someone who knows what happened to Lisa may feel that they can come forward and share what they know. If you can help us please don’t hesitate to get in touch, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, but please do make the call."

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8358 0200, or call 101 or Tweet @MetCC.To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.+