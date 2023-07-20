Teenager pleads not guilty to murdering transgender teenager Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey died in February. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A teenager has denied murdering Brianna Ghey, the transgender teenager who was stabbed to death in a park earlier this year.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on Saturday February 11.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were charged with her murder.

One of the defendants entered a not guilty plea at a case management hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Thursday. The other defendant did not enter a plea.

News outlets are not allowed to identify which of the defendants entered the plea because of reporting restrictions.

Neither can either of the defendants be named because of their age.

Parents of both teenagers, who appeared separately in the dock, were in court for the hearing.

Mrs Justice Yip told the court: "It's a case in which I know emotions are likely to run high, that's very understandable. There has been a lot of publicity about it already.

"We're going to make sure that this case proceeds in a calm manner in court in a way that is going to be entirely fair to everybody."

A further hearing will be held on October 4.

A trial has been set for November 27 and is expected to last three weeks at Manchester Crown Court.

The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, are both currently held in secure accommodation.