Officers investigating fatal stabbing of teenager Brianna Ghey given extra time to question suspects

Officers investigating the fatal stabbing of Brianna Ghey, 16, (left) have been given more time to question two teenage suspects arrested on suspicion of her murder. Picture: Social media / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Officers investigating the fatal stabbing of Brianna Ghey, 16, have been given more time to question two teenage suspects arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Cheshire Police also said it was keeping all lines of enquiry open, including whether or not Brianna, who was transgender, was the victim of a hate crime.

Brianna, from Warrington, Cheshire, was found wounded on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday at around 3pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called but she died at the scene.

A boy and girl, both of whom are 15 years old and from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

Detectives have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question the two suspects.

Brianna, from Warrington, Cheshire, was found wounded on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday at around 3pm on Saturday. Picture: Social media

A spokesperson for the force said: "All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime."

"Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to this case."

Police walk with search dogs as they attend the scene where 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found with multiple stab wounds on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth on Saturday on February 13, 2023 in Warrington, England. Picture: Getty

Police had previously said that there was "no evidence" to suggest that the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death were hate-related.

Police forensic scientists attend the scene, February 13, 2023. Picture: Getty

In a tribute on Monday, Brianna's family said she was "a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

"Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

Floral tributes were left for the teenager, whom her family called "strong, fearless and one of a kind". Picture: Getty

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

"The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated."

Emma Mills, headteacher at Brianna's school Birchwood Community High School, said: "We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

"This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many, and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community."