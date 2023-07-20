Breaking News

Man arrested after 'suspicious' death of woman in her 60s at hospital in Cornwall

Police rushed to Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in her 60s at a hospital in Cornwall.

Police rushed to Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is believed to have been known to the woman, Devon and Police have said.

Read More: Watchdog launches multiple investigations into claims Met Police failed to take David Carrick allegations seriously

A spokesman for the force said: "Following initial enquiries, the cause of death is currently being treated as suspicious.

"A man in his 30s from the Par area has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"He remains in police custody at this time."

A spokeswoman for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust said they were assisting police in their investigation into the "unexplained death" of a patient at the hospital.