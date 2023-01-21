Woman, 24, dies of dairy allergy within days of proposal after 'stirring tea with spoon that had touched milk'

21 January 2023, 19:51

Jess and Craig had got engaged days before her tragic death
Jess and Craig had got engaged days before her tragic death. Picture: Facebook

By Adam Solomons

A young bride-to-be died when she 'accidentally used a spoon which had come into contact with milk'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jess Prinsloo, 24, was on a romantic getaway to South Africa with boyfriend Craig McKinnon, also 24, where he proposed.

Craig asked Jess to marry him at God’s Window viewpoint in Mpumalanga on December 27.

Wiltshire marketing executive Jess said yes, with the pair travelling to her mother's house in Johannesburg on December 30.

But a day later she suddenly died of a severe allergic reaction to dairy.

It's thought to have been caused by contact with a teaspoon which had touched milk.

Read more: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries fourth wife, 63, on 93rd birthday

Read more: Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'

Jess and Craig pose during their dream foreign getaway
Jess and Craig pose during their dream foreign getaway. Picture: Facebook

Grieving fiancee Craig movingly wrote on Facebook: “It’s difficult to find clarity in today, the worst day of my life.

“But a point I have never been clearer on, the three-plus years I got with my Jess are irreplaceable, and I wouldn’t trade them for 60 years with any other person on earth.

“I am devastated, and feeling pain like I’ve never felt before, but anyone that spent time in her company knows what I mean when I say I have been blessed to call her my fiancée [for] the greatest three days of my life.”

Craig, who works for the AA, told The Mirror that Jess had "several near-misses" in the time that he knew her.

He also told The Mirror: “When Jess died, a part of me died too – but there is no one to blame for her passing away.

“Jess was sitting on the toilet lid, really struggling to breathe.

"She had used an EpiPen, but it wasn’t having the effect it normally has.”

Craig is pictured during his proposal to Jess, who accepted
Craig is pictured during his proposal to Jess, who accepted. Picture: Facebook

The pair met at university in 2019 and moved in together two years later.

Jess had not been back to South Africa for six years.

Craig said he knew there was no better place to propose.

After her death, Craig faced faced medical bills of £3,700 plus £1,200 in coroner’s fees.

Alongside Jess's family, a GoFundMe page raised almost £2,500 from 81 donations.

Craig also said he hopes people will take allergies more seriously.

Craig said: “It is something people cannot control and it can kill them.

“I just want people to listen and understand how serious this is.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An agent walks past the head of a statue depicting the Greek goddess Themis, outside the Brazilian Supreme Court building that was damaged by supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro, in

Brazil’s army chief sacked in aftermath of capital uprising

Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government in Tel Aviv

Israelis press on with protests against new government

Unite said the British steel industry is 'a whisker away' from bankruptcy

British steel industry 'at breaking point' with 35,000 jobs at risk, unions say

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 2019

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries ‘longtime love’ on 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin married for the fourth time

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries fourth wife, 63, on 93rd birthday

The museum now refers to mummies as 'mummified remains'

The term mummy is 'dehumanising' and should no longer be used, museum says in bid to protect ancient Egyptians

The seal pup

Seal pup rescued in Norfolk after being spotted wandering past amusement arcade and kebab shop

Labour has called on the Prime Minister to sack Mr Zahawi

Zahawi brushes off calls to resign over 'million pound tax fine', claiming his error was 'careless, not deliberate'

Rhett Wilson

Police officer jailed for abusing his position to have sex with vulnerable women

Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash

Volodymyr Zelensky honours people killed in helicopter crash in Kyiv

Miss Wales Darcey Corria

Miss Wales rushed to hospital with 'broken neck and pelvis' after horror crash that closed motorway for hours

Raab defended the prime minister in an LBC interview

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defends Rishi Sunak after PM slapped with fine for not wearing seatbelt

Carrie McGuinness

Laughing killer teacher who told neighbour how she stabbed partner jailed for 15 years for manslaughter

Baruch Taub and Benjamin Hafetz

'I love you... we lost engines': Chilling last messages from passenger to families before plane crash

Robert Maudsley

British 'cannibal serial killer' sets world record for longest time spent in solitary confinement

Sajid Javid has said some patients should have to pay

'Charge patients for A&E and GP visits to fix unsustainable NHS', Tory ex-health secretary Sajid Javid says

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Sexual Harassment

Indian wrestlers end protest over sexual harassment claims

Mr Flintoff was filming Top Gear

Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'
APTOPIX Peru Political Crisis

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Peru for second day

A 27-year-old man has been arrested

Man, 27, re-arrested on terrorism charges after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital
Chris Hipkins

Chris Hipkins set to be New Zealand’s next prime minister

Labour has called on the Prime Minister to sack Mr Zahawi

Labour calls for Nadhim Zahawi to be sacked after Tory Party chairman made to pay ‘million pound’ fine to taxman
Dame Ann Gloag after being made a Dame Commander at an investiture ceremony

Stagecoach Group co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after the blaze

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's private gym at their £2.5m mansion destroyed in horror blaze

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

Jade Samuels said her daughter's school has a "racist" hair policy

Fury as Birmingham school bans girl from playground and canteen over 'racist' hair policy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Stanley Johnson weighs in on Rishi Sunak seatbelt controversy

Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit