Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'

Mr Flintoff was filming Top Gear during the crash. Picture: BBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff may never come back to presenting Top Gear, after a horror crash last month "psychologically traumatised" him, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Flintoff was filming an episode for the BBC series on December at a test track in Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, Surrey, when he was injured and airlifted to hospital.

He was reviewing a car for the show when he lost control, with temperatures as low as 0C on the track at the time.

Mr Flintoff, 45, needed surgery after the crash, but was not seriously hurt.

But his future at Top Gear hangs in the balance, with friends telling the Times he was making a good recovery physically, but that the impact on his mental wellbeing was less clear.

Andrew Flintoff has endured a deep 'psychological impact' from the crash. Picture: Getty

Filming has been suspended on the popular motoring show while the BBC carry out an internal review, due to be completed in the next two weeks.

The Health and Safety Executive reviewed the incident but will not look into it any further.

A spokesman said: “We’ve completed our initial inquires into this incident and will not be investigating further.”

Mr Flintoff's son Corey said after the crash: "He's OK. I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive.

Mr Flintoff in his cricketing days. Picture: Getty

"It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

A source previously told the Sun: "He was driving on the track as normal. He wasn't going at high speeds - it was just an accident that could happen to anyone.

"All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too. Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards."

Mr Flintoff has been a presenter on Top Gear since 2019, and it is not his first crash on the show.

In the year he joined, he miraculously escaped serious injury after he crashed a three-wheeled car going 124mph.

e could be heard screaming "I can't stop" as he lost control. Amazingly, he walked away unharmed, telling co-workers that he was "absolutely fine".

Read more: Freddie Flintoff is 'lucky to be alive' after 'nasty' car crash while filming Top Gear

Mr Flintoff, who played 79 Test matches for England, said after the first crash: "I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but, on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far. It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

In 2006 former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond ended up in a coma and nearly lost his life after crashing a jet-powered car travelling at nearly 290mph.