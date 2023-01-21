Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries fourth wife, 63, on 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin poses with wife Dr Anca Faur, 63. Picture: Twitter

By Adam Solomons

Retired Nasa astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, said he and fourth wife Anca Faur are 'as excited as eloping teenagers' as they tied the knot on his 93rd birthday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dr Faur is a PhD in chemical engineering who is executive vice-president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures.

Aldrin tweeted yesterday evening: "On my 93rd birthday and the day I will be honoured by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr Anca Faur and I have tied the knot."

"We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Aldrin was married to Joan Ann Archer from 1954 to 1974, Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1978 and Lois Driggs Cannon from 1988 to 2012. Each marriage ended in divorce.

Read more: Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'

Read more: The term mummy is offensive and should no longer be used, museum says in bid to protect ancient Egyptians from 'dehumanising' term

Dr Faur holds a bouquet at the private wedding. Picture: Twitter

He has three children with first wife Archer as well as one grandson, three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Aldrin made history when he and Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Fellow Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins fulfilled a vow by late president John F Kennedy to send a manned crew to the moon by the end of the decade.

Aldrin is pictured onboard the Apollo 11 moon mission in 1969. Picture: Alamy

In contrast to the introverted Armstrong, Aldrin would become a key spokesperson for space exploration and Nasa's work more widely.

Aldrin appeared as himself in the likes of The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory and one of the Transformers movies.

He is also the last living member of the Apollo 11 crew, with Armstrong passing away at the age of 82 in 2012.

Collins died in 2021.