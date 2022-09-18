Charles greets world leaders at 'reception of the century' in Buckingham Palace on eve of funeral

18 September 2022, 19:27 | Updated: 18 September 2022, 19:53

World leaders begin arriving at the 'reception of the century' at Buckingham Palace
World leaders begin arriving at the 'reception of the century' at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

King Charles III has begun greeting world leaders and royals from across the globe as the 'reception of the century' gets underway at Buckingham Palace.

The new monarch and Queen Consort Camilla have had their first guest arrive which have so far included US President Joe Biden, who arrived in a private car, and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins who was dropped off from a coach with the former King and Queen Consort of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sofia.

Other leaders set to arrive include French President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill arrive at Buckingham Palace
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill arrive at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron attend the reception
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron attend the reception. Picture: Alamy

This is along with senior members of the British royal family, ambassadors from almost all nations, and foreign royals including Japan's Emperor Naruhito and the Kings and Queens from Holland, Norway and Spain.

Many dignitaries including President Biden, President Macron and Ukraine's First Lady Olga Zelenska viewed the Queen's coffin in the ancient heart of Parliament after being given a VIP timeslot.

Liz Truss arriving at Buckingham Palace
Liz Truss arriving at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy
Israel's President Isaac Herzog arriving at Buckingham Palace
Israel's President Isaac Herzog arriving at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy
Ursula von der Leyen and husband Herzog
Ursula von der Leyen and husband Herzog. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Kate meets Ukraine's first lady after President Zelensky's wife Olena pays tribute to the Queen

Read More: Biden's special relationship: President compares Queen to his mum in touching tribute after coffin visit

PM Liz Truss and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were also spotted this evening heading towards tonight’s glittering state reception which will take place in the picture gallery and state apartments and include drinks and canapes.

Guests were asked to wear lounge suits and morning dress rather than ball gowns and white tie as would be expected at a usual state event at the King's London home.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Minute silence for Her Majesty: Big Ben sounds as Britain falls silent to reflect on the life of the Queen

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska with Kate (l) and paying tribute to the Queen (r)

Kate meets Ukraine's first lady after President Zelensky's wife Olena pays tribute to the Queen

Joe Biden and his wife have paid their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall

Biden's special relationship: President compares Queen to his mum in touching tribute after coffin visit

How Britain will say farewell to its Queen: Timetable of Her Majesty's state funeral

How Britain will say farewell to its Queen: Full schedule of Elizabeth II's state funeral

Celtic fans during tribute to the Queen before the game at St Mirren

Celtic fans shame as they defy club pleas by singing anti-royal songs during Queen tribute

The Armenian leader sparked anger after having his photo taken

President of Armenia sparks anger as aide snaps photo of him watching Queen’s lying in state

Charles meets Truss ahead of 'reception of the century' for world leaders tonight

Meet the King: Charles greets Truss ahead of 'reception of the century' for world leaders at Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew, centre, has paid tribute to the Queen

“Dear Mummy, it has been an honour,” Prince Andrew pays tribute to the Queen

First snow in the Cairngorms

First snow of the year after temperatures drop to -2C in Scotland

The Queen's lying in state ends at 6.30am tomorrow

Live updates: People urged not to travel to join lying in state queue

Trouble in Leicester as groups of young men pelt police with bottles

Call for calm after mob disorder erupts outside religious centre in Leicester

The Queen’s ER initials were removed from the shoulder of Prince Harry’s uniform

ER initials removed from Prince Harry's uniform at vigil but Andrew's remain

The couple have been compared to characters in a romcom

Queue-pid: Two strangers hit it off after queueing to see the Queen together

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19

The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How To Listen

Joe Biden has landed in the UK ahead of the Queen's funeral

World leaders including Joe and Jill Biden arrive in UK for Queen’s funeral as 2m people prepare to travel to London

This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘did not jump queue’ to see Queen, ITV says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Director Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of The Fabelmans at the Toronto International Film Festival

Steven Spielberg’s Fabelmans wins Toronto film festival audience award

A man at a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona

Tropical storm becomes hurricane as it heads for Puerto Rico

A crashed plane, one of two, lies along Niwot Road between Highway 287 and N 95th Street in Longmont, Colorado

Three dead as two small planes collide in mid-air near Denver

Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, with pop singer Alla Pugacheva in 2014

Popular Russian singer asks to be named ‘foreign agent’

General manager Fan Aiping holds up one of the flags with the Queen’s image on at the Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Company factory in Shaoxing, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province

Chinese factory produces thousands of British flags after Queen’s death

A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan

A burning vehicle damaged in shelling is seen in a street in Donetsk, an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine

Russia ‘likely to step up attacks on Ukraine civilian targets’

A collapsed residential building following an earthquake in Yuli township in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan

Building collapses and landslide traps tourists on mountain after Taiwan quake

A classroom sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan

Exclusion of Afghan girls from high schools ‘shameful’, says UN

People queue overnight in cold temperatures to see the Queen lying in state

End of the line for people hoping to join Queen queue: Mourners told not to set off as closure imminent

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behindPolicing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment
NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London