Charles greets world leaders at 'reception of the century' in Buckingham Palace on eve of funeral

World leaders begin arriving at the 'reception of the century' at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

King Charles III has begun greeting world leaders and royals from across the globe as the 'reception of the century' gets underway at Buckingham Palace.

The new monarch and Queen Consort Camilla have had their first guest arrive which have so far included US President Joe Biden, who arrived in a private car, and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins who was dropped off from a coach with the former King and Queen Consort of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sofia.

Other leaders set to arrive include French President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill arrive at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron attend the reception. Picture: Alamy

This is along with senior members of the British royal family, ambassadors from almost all nations, and foreign royals including Japan's Emperor Naruhito and the Kings and Queens from Holland, Norway and Spain.

Many dignitaries including President Biden, President Macron and Ukraine's First Lady Olga Zelenska viewed the Queen's coffin in the ancient heart of Parliament after being given a VIP timeslot.

Liz Truss arriving at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

Israel's President Isaac Herzog arriving at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

Ursula von der Leyen and husband Herzog. Picture: Alamy

PM Liz Truss and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were also spotted this evening heading towards tonight’s glittering state reception which will take place in the picture gallery and state apartments and include drinks and canapes.

Guests were asked to wear lounge suits and morning dress rather than ball gowns and white tie as would be expected at a usual state event at the King's London home.