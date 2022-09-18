Kate meets Ukraine's first lady after President Zelensky's wife Olena pays tribute to the Queen

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska with Kate (l) and paying tribute to the Queen (r). Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

The wife of Ukraine's President Zelensky, Olena Zelenska, met the Princess of Wales in Buckingham Palace after paying her respect to the Queen.

Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.

But she was pictured meeting Kate at the Palace on Sunday afternoon as they sat either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with purple orchids on display in the background.

Kate meeting Olga Zelenska in Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

Ukraine's First Lady pays her respects to the Queen. Picture: Alamy

Earlier head bowed, she paid her respects to the Queen while visiting Westminster Hall to see Her Majesty lying in state.

She made the journey to the UK after her husband took time out from organising his country’s fightback against Russia to sign a book of condolence for the Queen.

A line of foreign dignitaries has entered Westminster Hall including French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, and most recently US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

Ukraine has pushed Russian forces back and made major gains in the east of the country in recent weeks, forcing Russian troops to regroup to protect its remaining held land.

Russia was left reeling by the shock offensive in the east, as Ukraine pulled off a great tactical manoeuvre to convince Putin it was planning an attack in the south.

The cities of Izyum, Kupyansk and Vovchansk which formed the staging post for Russia's attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and contain key railway lines to get ammo and other supplies to its soldiers are now back under Ukrainian control.