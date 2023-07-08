'We will definitely win!': Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits legendary site of Ukraine defiance as he marks 500 days of war

8 July 2023, 12:02 | Updated: 8 July 2023, 13:34

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited an island where Ukrainian troops are said to have stood up to the Russian invaders in a legendary display of defiance early on in the war, as the conflict passes 500 days.

The Ukrainian president hailed his country's troops from Snake Island, in the Black Sea off the city of Odessa, which came under heavy bombardment early in the war.

Mr Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who fought on the island and all other defenders of the country, saying that reclaiming control of the island "is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory".

"I want to thank - from here, from this place of victory - each of our soldiers for these 500 days," Mr Zelensky said. "Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine!"

Russian forces took control of the tiny stony island on February 24 2022, the day Moscow launched its invasion, in the apparent hope of using it as a staging ground for an assault on Odesa, Ukraine's biggest port and the headquarters of its navy.

Read more: 'We're not looking to start WW3': US defends decision to send controversial weapon banned in 100 countries to Ukraine

Read more: Ukraine won't be given fighter jets in the short term, top NATO admiral tells LBC

The island took on legendary significance for Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion, when Ukrainian troops there reportedly received a demand from a Russian warship to surrender or be bombed. The answer supposedly came back: "Go f*** yourself."

Ukraine has celebrated the story with patriotic fervour, issuing a postage stamp in commemoration.

The island's Ukrainian defenders were captured by the Russians but later freed as part of a prisoner exchange.

After the island was taken, the Ukrainian military heavily bombarded the small Russian garrison there, forcing the Russians to pull back on June 30 2022.

Snake Island, Ukraine
Snake Island, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

The Russian retreat reduced the threat of a seaborne Russian attack on Odesa and helped pave the way for a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports.

"Let the freedom that all our heroes of different times wanted for Ukraine and that must be won right now be a tribute to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine," Mr Zelensky said. "We will definitely win!"

Intense battles continued to rage on Saturday in the country's east and south as Ukrainian forces pressed their attacks against multi-layered Russian defences in the initial stages of their counter-offensive.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said that a Russian rocket strike on the city of Lyman killed six civilians and wounded another five early on Saturday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

The UK Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update that the eastern town of Bakhmut that was captured by the Russians in May has seen some of the most intense fighting along the front during the last week.

It said that Ukrainian forces have made steady gains to both the north and south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, noting that "Russian defenders are highly likely struggling with poor morale, a mix of disparate units and a limited ability to find and strike Ukrainian artillery".

The Russian military insisted that it has successfully fended off Ukrainian attacks in various sections of the front and inflicted heavy losses on the attackers.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday released footage of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting firing ranges where volunteer soldiers are being trained.

A woman clears debris from a damaged apartment following a Russian missile attack in Lviv in western Ukraine on Thursday
A woman clears debris from a damaged apartment following a Russian missile attack in Lviv in western Ukraine on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Pitched battles along the front line are raging as Nato leaders are set to meet in Vilnius for a two-day summit next week to offer more help in modernising Ukraine's armed forces, create a high-level forum for consultations and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support early on Saturday for Ukraine joining Nato, saying it deserves to join the alliance. He made the comment at a joint news conference with Mr Zelensky, who visited Turkey as part of a European tour to rally support for Ukraine's entry into the military alliance after the war with Russia comes to an end.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

It comes as the US government announced plans on Friday to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine as the war with Russia wages on.

Ukraine has been asking the US for the weapons - which are banned in more than 100 countries - for some time as it suffers from a shortage of ammunition. Russia has already been using them in the war.

Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that the UK - one of the signatories to the ban - "discourages" the use of cluster munitions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak said the UK discourages the use of cluster bombs, after the US said it would send them to Ukraine. Russia has already used them in the war (R)

UK 'discourages' use of cluster bombs, Rishi Sunak says, after US sends Ukraine $800m of controversial munitions

China US

US treasury secretary appeals to China for co-operation on climate change

Migration Europe

Three jailed for people trafficking by court in Libya

Bosnia Srebrenica Anniversary

Peace march held in memory of Srebrenica massacre victims

Czech Republic Ukraine

Zelensky marks 500th day of war with defiant message from Snake Island

Stephen Cottrell made the remarks in a speech at the General Synod

Outrage as Church of England Archbishop claims saying 'Our Father' is 'problematic'

The husband of Jo Cox has remarried in a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury

Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox remarries domestic violence campaigner in ceremony led by Archbishop of Canterbury

Japan Abe Memorial

Japanese mark anniversary of Shinzo Abe assassination

Rishi Sunak is considering a push for big pay rises for millions of public sector workers

'No decisions have been made on public sector pay', Rishi Sunak insists, as Cabinet split over increases

The TV star has allegedly been taken off air

Top TV presenter 'taken off air' amid claims he gave teen £35k for sexual pictures that funded youngster's crack habit

Captain Tom Moore 'would have hated' the attempt to build a spa complex under his name, a friend has said

'Captain Tom would have hated what is going on': hero's friend slams family building spa in name of his charity

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

Taiwan China

China sends warships and fighter jets near Taiwan during US Beijing visit

Israel Palestinians

UN refuses to retract condemnation of Israel over Jenin military operation

Selena Lau, 8, has been named as the victim of the crash.

'Adored by everyone': Family pay tribute to girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon crash - as second pupil, 8, fights for life

Employee working on the destruction of the US' chemical weapons

US destroys ‘last’ of its declared chemical weapons

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ruth Perry committed suicide

School run by Ruth Perry - who took own life - upgraded to 'good'

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister resigns after failing to agree on migration policy

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.

Brexit and climate change: Storylines that caused EastEnders viewers to switch off as soap’s future thrown into question
The Ant Group sign

Ant Group fined £769 million by Chinese regulators

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in April

US ‘pressing for release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail’

Selena Lau, 8, has been named as the victim of the crash.

'Adored and loved by everyone': Wimbledon crash victim, 8, named and pictured as family pay tribute
The nuclear bombers were deployed for drills.

Putin scrambles nuclear bomber planes in ‘war game’ ahead of NATO summit

Ukraine had been asking for cluster munitions for some time

'We're not looking to start WW3': US defends decision to send controversial weapon banned in 100 countries to Ukraine
An Israeli armoured vehicle is targeted following a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in latest West Bank violence

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference

Kansas attorney general sues to stop people changing sex on driver’s licences

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit