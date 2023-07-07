'We're not looking to start WW3': US defends decision to send controversial weapon banned in 100 countries to Ukraine

7 July 2023, 19:47 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 20:01

Ukraine had been asking for cluster munitions for some time
Ukraine had been asking for cluster munitions for some time. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The US government has announced it plans to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine as the war with Russia wages on.

The White House confirmed on Friday that the decision had been pushed back for as long as possible due to the risk the weapons pose to civilians.

Ukraine has been asking the US for the weapons - which are banned in more than 100 countries - for some time as it suffers from a shortage of ammunition.

The weapons contain multiple explosive bomblets that are known as submunitions.

"Ukraine has committed to post-conflict demining efforts to mitigate any potential harm to civilians and this will be necessary regardless of whether the United States provides these munitions or not because of Russia's widespread use of cluster munitions," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

The weapons package is believed to be worth around $800m.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

"Ukraine would not be using these munitions in some foreign land. This is their country they're defending."

He added: "We are not looking to start World War Three."

Read More: Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

Read More: Many faces of Wagner chief Prigozhin: Warlord’s disguises and chilling pictures of his home leaked after Russian raid

The US had previously been cautious to grant Ukrainian wishes as the weapons have the potential to kill indiscriminately, putting civilians at risk.

The weapons were first developed during the Second World War.

Unexploded bomblets have the potential to live in the ground for several years and can detonate unexpectedly.

According to the Pentagon, Russia has already used cluster bombs in the Ukraine War.

They said Russia has experienced high failure rates with the weapons.

The UN says Ukraine has also used the weapons, which it denies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

Colin H. Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, said: "We will be able to provide Ukraine with extra artillerly immediately.

"Russia has been using cluster munitions since the start of the war.

"The munitions we will provide Ukriane will have a dud rate of below 2.35%.

"We are working with Ukraine to reduce the risks associated with these weapons."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Ant Group sign

Ant Group fined £769 million by Chinese regulators

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in April

US ‘pressing for release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail’

Employee working on the destruction of the US' chemical weapons

US destroys ‘last’ of its declared chemical weapons

Breaking
Selena Lau, 8, has been named as the victim of the crash.

'Adored and loved by everyone': Wimbledon crash victim, 8, named and pictured as family pay tribute

The nuclear bombers were deployed for drills.

Putin scrambles nuclear bomber planes in ‘war game’ ahead of NATO summit

An Israeli armoured vehicle is targeted following a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in latest West Bank violence

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference

Kansas attorney general sues to stop people changing sex on driver’s licences

The security guard was praised for stopping the sunbed hoggers

Heroic security guard patrols Tenerife resort removing towels from sunloungers in blow to bed hogs

Fiesta production has stopped after 47 years

Final farewell to Ford Fiesta as production ends after nearly five decades

Just Stop Oil activists stopped two Wimbledon contests taking place on court 18 on Wednesday

Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting two Wimbledon games

Edwin van der Sar

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar rushed to intensive care with bleed around brain

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

An inquest was opened into the three victims in the Nottingham stabbings.

Victims in Nottingham attacks all suffered stab wounds to the chest, inquest hears

Thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend

'Danger to life' as thunderstorms and torrential rain set to sweep UK

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

Jamie Barrow has been sentenced to a minimum of 44 years in prison.

‘Cowardly’ triple murderer of mother and two young children in Nottingham flat fire jailed for minimum of 44 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Empire Cinemas will close six branches and make 150 people redundant after it fell into administratio

Empire Cinemas put in administration - is your branch one of six that have been shut?

The gunman who murdered Elle Edwards has been jailed

Gunman who murdered Elle Edwards with sub-machine gun outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve jailed for 48 years
A press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots

Robots say they could be better leaders but will not rebel against humans

The Belarusian army camp

Belarus shows off military camp to host Wagner mercenaries after failed mutiny

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.

End of the road for EastEnders? Soap’s future thrown into question as its views plummet, falling behind competitors
The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions

EasyJet plane removes 19 passengers from late night flight as it is 'too heavy to take off'
Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law

We can only hope this latest controversy does not overshadow Captain Tom's achievements and legacy
KLM planes at Schiphol Airport

Court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Cargo ships lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles

Maritime nations agree to slash shipping emissions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit