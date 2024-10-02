As British Jews celebrate the High Holy Days, security measures reflect the reality of antisemitism at record levels

2 October 2024, 13:57

As British Jews celebrate the High Holy Days, security measures reflect the reality of rising antisemitism, writes Dave Rich.
As British Jews celebrate the High Holy Days, security measures reflect the reality of rising antisemitism, writes Dave Rich. Picture: Getty

By Dr Dave Rich

The High Holy Day festivals are the most important time in the Jewish calendar, and are usually amongst the happiest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is a period when families gather to eat together to mark Jewish New Year, when synagogues are full and the community is at its most vibrant.

Unfortunately, it is also a time when the need for security is paramount, and never more so than this year.

The past 12 months have seen an unprecedented and sustained increase in anti-Jewish hatred in the UK, since that awful morning on 7 October 2023 when Hamas launched its terrorist attack on Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping over 250 hostages. Since then the Community Security Trust has recorded 5,583 antisemitic hate incidents here in Britain – more than in any other 12 month period.

The  Jewish community has long needed security at synagogues, schools and other Jewish premises, because there is an equally long history of extremists trying, and sometimes succeeding, to carry out terrorist attacks against Jews, simply because they are Jewish.

This includes a neo-Nazi shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, and an attempted shooting at a synagogue in Halle, Germany, on the festival of Yom Kippur the following year.

More recently, jihadist terrorists and other extremists have been responsible for shootings, stabbings and arson attacks targeting Jewish people and buildings around the world. They use the conflict in Israel and Gaza as an excuse to act out their anti-Jewish hatred, as if Jews thousands of miles from the Middle East are somehow responsible for Israel. Iran and Hizbollah, too, have a long record of using terrorism overseas as part of their proxy campaign against Israel.

Over the next month there will be security guards outside every synagogue, often alongside police officers, simply to enable British Jews to celebrate and observe their festivals in peace and safety. Many of those guards are paid for by the Home Office, and the support of government and police in this endeavour is invaluable. This kind of security has become the norm across the Jewish community, so much so that it is now taken for granted that it is needed: but it is surely unacceptable that any minority should face this kind of threat in modern Britain.

________________

Dr Dave Rich is Director of Policy at the Community Security Trust

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Keir Starmer.

Can Starmer's EU security pact keep Britain safe as Europe tightens its defence?

2 hours ago

Dave Wardell – former police dog handler, owner of the late Fabulous Finn and trustee of the Thin Blue Paw Foundation

Supporting police dogs means keeping them in the job they love

4 hours ago

Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israel’s military successes are undeniable, but is Netanyahu risking long-term peace?

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Kaba was shot dead by a police marksman in 2022

'No justification' for 'angry' police officer to shoot Chris Kaba, court hears, as murder trial begins

The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges

Prosecutors call for 15-year sentence for suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann in unrelated trial

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Teachers Fiona Elias (left) and Liz Hopkin (right) were injured at the school on 24 April

Teachers stabbed by pupil in Ammanford school stabbing thought they would die, court hears

The collision took place on the junction of Goldsmid Road and Russell Street in Reading

Girl, 4, killed after being hit by minibus in Reading

Sunshine is set to return after the wet weather of recent weeks

Exact date rain to end and sunshine to return after 'wettest September in over a century'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer meets Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels

Keir Starmer says he wants 'to make Brexit work' with 'positive' UK-EU relationship

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex

Pilot involved in Shoreham Airshow disaster that killed 11 men appeals for flying licence to be reinstated
One of Britain's most wanted men, Jamie Stevenson, has been jailed for 20 years

Fugitive crime boss jailed for 20 years over plot to smuggle 100million cocaine in banana boxes
Israel and Hezbollah have begun fighting on the ground in Lebanon and details of the first casualties have begun to emerge

Israeli commander killed in ‘ambush’ as Hezbollah says clashes with troops in Lebanon are ‘only round one’
Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop breaks silence amid police probe of London taxi 'shooting', after rear window shattered
Mother forced to remain strapped into Disney World ride next to son's limp body after his heart stopped

Boy, five, resuscitated as mother forced to stay on Disney World ride next to son's limp body after his heart stopped
Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Police search river as urgent hunt launched for mother who vanished from home days ago

Private companies are advertising alternate routes out of Lebanon - including a luxury yacht.

'Ridiculously overpriced' yacht advertised on Instagram for people escaping Lebanon amid attacks
Smoke billows from the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb of Hadat

More mercy mission charter flights could be arranged to rescue stranded Brits trapped in Lebanon
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle