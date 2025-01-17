Auschwitz's darkest crimes are the ultimate warning to humanity of where prejudice can lead

17 January 2025, 16:14

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer explains Auschwitz's darkest crimes are the ultimate warning to humanity of where prejudice can lead
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer explains Auschwitz's darkest crimes are the ultimate warning to humanity of where prejudice can lead. Picture: Alamy

By Sir Keir Starmer

Nothing could prepare me for the sheer horror of what I have seen in this place. It is utterly harrowing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The mounds of hair, the shoes, the suitcases, the names and details, everything that was so meticulously kept, except for human life.

As I stood by the train tracks at Birkenau, looking across that cold, vast expanse, I felt a sickness, an air of desolation, as I tried to comprehend the enormity of this barbarous, planned, industrialised murder: a million people killed here for one reason, simply because they were Jewish.

My visit today has also shown me more clearly than ever before, how this was not the evil deeds of a few bad individuals. It took a collective endeavour by thousands of ordinary people who each played their part in constructing this whole industry of death.

To build the tracks, drive the trains, extract the hair and teeth, conceive the method of mass murder – each stomach-churning step rooted in the hatred of difference.

The lessons of this darkest of crimes are the ultimate warning to humanity of where prejudice can lead.

My wife was equally moved by what she saw today. It was her second visit, but no less harrowing than the first time she stepped through that gate and witnessed the depravity of what happened here.

Time and again we condemn this hatred, and we boldly say "never again".

But where is never again, when we see the poison of antisemitism rising around the world in aftermath of October 7th? Where is never again, when the pulse of fear is beating in our own Jewish community, as people are despicably targeted once again for the very same reason, because they are Jewish.

The truth that I have seen here today will say with me for the rest of my life.

So too, will my determination to defend that truth, to fight the poison of antisemitism and hatred in all its forms, and to do everything I can to make “never again” mean what it says, and what it must truly mean: never again.

