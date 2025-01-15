Blinded, dazzled, and frustrated: Cyclists' flashing lights are a menace to our roads and pavements

Blinded, dazzled, and frustrated: why cyclists' flashing lights are a menace to our roads and pavements. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By EJ Ward

In a world increasingly illuminated by technology, brighter does not always mean better. And let me tell you, as someone who’s been repeatedly blinded by the strobe-like glare of certain cyclists, it’s getting ridiculous.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I know what you're thinking, 'here we go again another LBC rant about cyclists', but stick with me on this one...

The recent discussion about the dangers of overly bright LED car headlights—which have reportedly caused 216 collisions in 2023—has highlighted a glaring problem.

But why stop at cars? Cyclists with high-powered, flashing lights on their bikes and helmets are becoming an outright menace, even to those of us just trying to walk down the pavement.

Let’s get one thing straight: I’m all for cyclists being safe and visible on the road. But do they really need lights so bright they could double as a lighthouse?

Just as dazzling car headlights can blind other road users, these over-the-top bike lights can momentarily leave pedestrians—and even other cyclists—struggling to see.

The effect isn’t just uncomfortable; it’s downright dangerous. Try navigating a busy street while your eyes are still recovering from a flashing white beam.

This morning on my way into work, there were four cyclists waiting at traffic lights (and yes, they should be praised for waiting unlike the chap on the e-Scooter who just went flying through the red), their lights flashing and strobing so intensely it felt like being in a nightclub—except with the added danger of traffic whizzing past.

And don’t even get me started on the helmet-mounted lights.

A light mounted at eye level—and often aimed directly at anyone coming towards the cyclist—is an assault on your vision.

It’s bad enough dealing with this on the pavement, but imagine encountering it on a poorly lit cycle path. Suddenly, what should be a shared space becomes a battlefield for your retinas.

As Labour MP Graeme Downie pointed out in his recent parliamentary inquiry into LED car headlights, “The safety of individual drivers cannot be at the expense of other road users and pedestrians.”

That same logic needs to apply to cyclists. Your safety is important, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of everyone else’s ability to see where they’re going.

The rules around bike lights are frustratingly vague (and yes, I did check). The Highway Code simply says bicycles must have front and rear lights lit at night, but there’s nothing about how blindingly bright or seizure-inducing those lights can be.

Meanwhile, cars have strict standards governing the brightness and positioning of their lights. Why do cyclists get a free pass? It’s about time we stopped treating this issue as a minor annoyance and started treating it as a serious safety hazard.

And let’s talk about responsibility. Cyclists—and I say this as someone who’s a supporter of cycling—need to think about how their actions affect others.

Do you really need to set your light to flash mode? Does it have to be as bright as the surface of the sun? Adjusting the angle or intensity of your light isn’t hard, but it makes a massive difference to the people around you.

The government’s upcoming research on headlight glare is a step in the right direction, but let’s not pretend it’s just a car problem.

Cyclists’ lights need to be part of the conversation. Pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers all share public spaces, and we need rules that reflect that reality.

Cyclists, your visibility is important. But here’s the thing: so is everyone else’s. Your right to be seen doesn’t trump everyone else’s right not to be blinded.

Let’s have some common sense and some common courtesy. Bright lights might keep you safe, but not if you’re leaving everyone else stumbling around in a daze.

It’s time to turn down the intensity and turn up the awareness.

________________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk