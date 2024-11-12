Britain can avoid its own Trump moment – but only by addressing voter frustrations

Britain can avoid its own Trump moment – but only by addressing voter frustrations.
Britain can avoid its own Trump moment – but only by addressing voter frustrations.

Trump’s victory is a win for the global far right and will embolden extremists, nationalists, and anti-democratic forces around the world.

He has already dangerously transformed the Republican party and dragged it to the right. It’s clear that the next four years will be a testing time for democracy, human rights, and the fight against climate change.

In the UK, far-right figures like Nigel Farage were quick to celebrate Trump’s historical return to power, with the Reform UK leader recently writing that Britain should “roll out the red carpet for Trump very quickly”.

Farage will almost certainly try to leverage his relationship with Trump to garner respectability and political influence at home. He has already offered to foster a relationship between the UK government and the incoming US administration “in the national interest”.

More broadly, the whole UK far right sees Trump's victory as great news. For them it's evidence that their politics is not fringe or extreme, but is now the new norm. Sharing a belief system with the President of the United States is as mainstream as you can get.

It could happen here

At HOPE not hate, we have made the case that Reform UK should be called what it is: a far right party. That does not mean that their voters should be written off as far right too.

Many supporters of both Trump and Reform UK have lost faith in traditional politics and want to reject the status quo. There’s a view that politicians only serve their own self-interest while cost of living is at an all time high.

Whilst immigration is a top concern for Reform UK voters, our polling shows a core group of their voters support a suite of progressive policies including renationalising the railways or punishing water companies for dumping sewage in waterways.

What unites voters across the US and the UK is a feeling that we need bold change - it’s up to us to show them the far-right isn’t the solution.

Reform UK is trying to build itself to be the official opposition in 2029 by winning council seats all over the country. Many who feel alienated by traditional politics can be tempted to gamble on a Reform vote.

If we want to avoid a Trump-like leader in the UK, the government needs to address the very real concerns of voters and improve their material conditions. Politicians need to take the time to truly listen, not just talk.

Georgie Laming is Director of Campaigns for Hope Not Hate.

