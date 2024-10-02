Can Starmer's EU security pact keep Britain safe as Europe tightens its defence?

2 October 2024, 13:09

Keir Starmer.
Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By William Freer

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is heading to Brussels today as part of a drive to improve relations between the UK and the EU.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During the general election, the Labour Party placed heavy emphasis on improving ties across a range of issues and their manifesto promise to ‘seek an ambitious new UK-EU security pact to strengthen cooperation on the threats we face’. So what could such a pact look like?

It is important to first point out the difference between the EU as an organisation and EU member states. The UK continues to enjoy strong relations with most individual EU member states, especially militarily through NATO.

For example, the UK and France have the Lancaster House Treaties which have established very close military cooperation at the operational level (even if the political relationship can be testy at times), and military industrial cooperation with Germany has grown in recent years with the Boxer armoured fighting vehicle and the tank fleet upgrades.

Deeper bilateral relations over military industrial cooperation help boost production capacity and reduce development costs, which benefits everyone. It also boosts collective deterrence and operations, something further explored here in a recently published report by the Council on Geostrategy. But deeper cooperation could become increasingly difficult as the EU establishes greater control over defence industrial policy.

Earlier this month, the mammoth 328 page report by Mario Draghi on ‘The future of European competitiveness’ was released. It included a detailed section on defence which placed heavy emphasis on increasing European strategic autonomy to handle increasingly hostile threats, like from Russia following its continued aggression against Ukraine.

Further coordination and consolidation of defence industry across the EU is needed, although individual members – looking out for their own defence firms – may push back. Crucially, the report states that historically, defence industrial policy in the EU is fragile and broken up - something the EU aims to rectify.

As the EU gets more control over the defence industrial strategies of its members, the UK will want to make sure it does not get locked out of deeper defence industrial cooperation with EU member states because of EU rules. This will be the crux of any UK-EU Security Pact. As the world becomes more volatile, it is in the interest of both sides to ensure they can continue to work together.

________________

William Freer is a Research Fellow (National Security) at the Council on Geostrategy.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Dave Wardell – former police dog handler, owner of the late Fabulous Finn and trustee of the Thin Blue Paw Foundation

Supporting police dogs means keeping them in the job they love

2 hours ago

Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israel’s military successes are undeniable, but is Netanyahu risking long-term peace?

22 hours ago

'We're mourning our heritage', writes Alan Coombs.

'We're mourning our heritage': Port Talbot Steelworker reflects on what furnace closure means for his community

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex

Pilot involved in Shoreham Airshow disaster that killed 11 men appeals for flying licence to be reinstated

One of Britain's most wanted men, Jamie Stevenson, has been jailed for 20 years

Fugitive crime boss jailed for 20 years over plot to smuggle 100million cocaine in banana boxes

Israel and Hezbollah have begun fighting on the ground in Lebanon and details of the first casualties have begun to emerge

Israeli commander killed in ‘ambush’ as Hezbollah says clashes with troops in Lebanon are ‘only round one’

Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop breaks silence amid police probe of London taxi 'shooting', after rear window shattered

Mother forced to remain strapped into Disney World ride next to son's limp body after his heart stopped

Boy, five, resuscitated as mother forced to stay on Disney World ride next to son's limp body after his heart stopped

Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Police search river as urgent hunt launched for mother who vanished from home days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Private companies are advertising alternate routes out of Lebanon - including a luxury yacht.

'Ridiculously overpriced' yacht advertised on Instagram for people escaping Lebanon amid attacks
Ian Hislop

Police release update in Ian Hislop London taxi 'shooting', after Private Eye editor showered in glass
Smoke billows from the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb of Hadat

More mercy mission charter flights could be arranged to rescue stranded Brits trapped in Lebanon
A girl, 14, suffered 'life-changing' injuries after an acid attack at Westminster Academy

‘Senseless violence’: Girl, 14, severely injured in school acid attack will need long-term medical care, says family
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
New Departure Screens At Euston Station

Euston station passengers being put 'in danger' due to 'high levels of overcrowding', watchdog finds
Phillip Schofield threatens to expose former co-workers after claiming he was 'thrown under the bus' after affair scandal

Phillip Schofield threatens to expose ex colleagues after claiming he was 'thrown under bus' in affair scandal
Former Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey urges British Nationals to follow government advice and leave Lebanon

'Leave the blooming country': James Heappey tells Brits to take government advice and leave Lebanon
Suspending arm sales to Israel will have weakened UK's 'hand' in Washington, Ex-armed forces minister says.

Suspending arms sales to Israel weakened UK's 'hand' in Washington, ex-armed forces minister says
Footage of the attack appears to show the two men clad in black getting off at the light rail station before they open fire.

At least seven people shot dead in 'terror attack' in Tel Aviv as gunmen open fire moments before Iran strikes on Israel