Dementia costs the UK £42 billion a year— Why did it not get a mention in the budget?

1 November 2024, 10:38

By Andrew Pike

Yesterday’s Autumn Budget saw the largest increase in spending and investment in the NHS outside of the pandemic for over a decade.

While this is obviously a welcome announcement, we still need the government to do more to put dementia on its agenda.

The ONS recently published data confirming that dementia and Alzheimer’s disease remains the leading cause of death in England and Wales. With nearly one million people living with the condition in the UK, it’s essential that this week’s announcement is the first in many steps taken to address gaps in our health and social care systems to ensure that everyone affected by dementia gets the specialist care they need.

Despite being a major condition, there was no mention of dementia in the chancellor’s budget speech. Recent research by our colleagues at the Alzheimer’s Society estimates that dementia costs the UK economy £42 billion pounds per year, a figure that is expected to increase to £90 billion by 2040 if further change is not implemented.

The emotional and financial impact of dementia on the UK are clear to see, but we are still waiting for a budget that contains specific and strategic provision for long-term investment to improve diagnostic processes, treatment and post-diagnostic support for people living with dementia.

We know that one in four hospital beds is currently occupied by someone living with dementia - real investment and reform is needed across the pathway. Beyond today’s announcement, we need a longer-term future for the NHS and social care, one where the needs of people living with dementia are at its heart every step of the way.

Rachel Reeves’ confirmation of funding to help deliver more GP appointments, reduce referral times and help local governments bridge gaps in social care is a good starting point, as is the widening of the Carers’ Allowance, which will allow more people to access support and juggle their care and work responsibilities.

However, overstretched GP surgeries are often the first point of call for people living with dementia, and too many people are stuck in the limbo of excruciating delays while trying to get a diagnosis and when seeking vital post-diagnostic care. This means that many people are still left to face dementia alone.

Andrew Pike is the Head of Policy, Campaigns and Public Affairs at Dementia UK.

If you need advice or support on living with dementia, contact the free Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email helpline@dementiauk.org. The Helpline is staffed by experienced Admiral Nurses. You can also book a free video or phone appointment to get expert dementia support from an Admiral Nurse. Find out more at dementiauk.org/book-an-appointment.

