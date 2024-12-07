For small businesses like mine, Christmas isn’t just about gifts – It’s about survival

By Steph Douglas

Like many entrepreneurs, I never thought starting a small business would be easy. But the challenges over the past few years have been unimaginable and tested all of us.

I’m still so passionate about what we do. Don’t Buy Her Flowers helps people send thoughtful gifts (think comfy socks, delicious food, soothing creams, a good book). If I pause and read the messages people include, I’m reminded that we help people connect and send gifts of TLC every day, which makes it all worthwhile.

But this year has been another tough one; we’ve had to adapt and innovate. Ironically for a business based around helping people take time for themselves, I’m feeling pretty frazzled as the year ends!

But it is encouraging to see signs that the UK economy might turn a corner next year – I’m keeping everything crossed...

This year has brought many challenges for the nation’s 5.5 million small business owners – a confidence knock from a short recession and continuing high costs. This has been on top of trying to recover from the cost-of-living crisis and other challenges like Covid, Brexit and general global uncertainty.

But there are reasons to be cheerful. Christmas is ramping up for our business. While we help our customers mark lots of life events and occasions year-round, the so-called ‘Golden-Quarter’ is a major moment for our small business and many others across the country that sets the tone for our year ahead.

This is why Small Business Saturday is so important. The campaign – taking place today - encourages vital public support for small businesses and recognition of the role independents play.

We tend to focus on big companies and patronise the ‘little’ ones. But SMEs account for nearly two-thirds (61%) of total employment and around half (53%) of turnover in the UK private sector. Small businesses stimulate economic growth and support communities - the UK needs them.

At this time of year when there is so much noise - and companies with far more cash vying for attention – Small Business Saturday helps shine a light on small businesses.

Indeed, the campaign’s research estimates Brits could spend up to £20.4bn across Christmas – with one-fifth (22%) of this budget going to small firms. This works out as a £4.4bn opportunity. If small businesses can tap into public support, it will make all the difference. Now and for the year ahead.

Steph Douglas is the Founder of Don’t Buy Her Flowers.

