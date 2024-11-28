Serbian president Vučić exposes flaws in West’s approach to the Balkans

Serbian president Vučić exposes flaws in West’s approach to the Balkans. Picture: Getty

The latest episode of Hard Talk, featuring Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, highlighted a recurring flaw in the West’s approach to the Western Balkans – and Serbia in particular.

What promised to be a tough grilling turned into a showcase of Vučić’s skill at dodging tough questions and steering the conversation his way. By the end, the impression was less of a leader under scrutiny and more of a seasoned politician adeptly parrying pointed questions.

When confronted with his radical nationalist past, Vučić invoked a self-deprecating aphorism: “Only donkeys don’t change.” He insisted he has evolved into a different man, shifting the discussion to his current priorities.

Discussing Serbia’s delicate balancing act between Russia and the West, Vučić dismissed the familiar 'two chairs' metaphor used to critique his foreign policy. 'I sit only on a Serbian chair, and I am very proud of that,' he declared, framing national sovereignty as his guiding principle.

When the conversation shifted to Kosovo and normalisation talks, Vučić skilfully pivoted to broader questions of territorial integrity.

Vučić proceeded to draw parallels between Ukraine and Serbia, arguing that the West’s principles on sovereignty are inconsistently applied.

He proceeded to invoke NATO’s 1999 bombing campaign against Yugoslavia, which occurred without UN Security Council approval due to a certain Russian veto, to question the West’s commitment to the UN Charter.

Perhaps the most revealing exchange came when the journalist touched on democratic backsliding in Serbia, including freedom of the press and sluggish reforms.

Just as the conversation appeared to be reaching a difficult juncture for Vučić, he countered with a reference to the European Union’s latest report on Serbia.

“Limited progress is not going backwards,” he asserted, reframing criticism as a modest but forward-moving trajectory.

Vučić closed by reiterating his commitment to economic progress, pledging that key reforms would be in place by the end of 2026.

The BBC clearly came prepared, but Vučić is a master at turning the tables, effortlessly reframing criticism to fit his narrative.

This exchange not only showcased his skill as an interviewee but also exposed a deeper, more troubling flaw in the West’s approach to Serbia.

The West continues to view Serbian politics through the outdated lens of the 1990s, ignoring how much the country has evolved over the past three decades.

While Serbia is far from a perfect democracy and still grapples with unresolved issues from that era, it is no longer the state it once was.

Attempting to understand Serbia’s current foreign or domestic politics by linking it back to the 1990s is, and will always be, bound to fail.

This oversight by Western journalists and politicians not only distorts narratives but also exposes a troubling ignorance about Serbia’s current realities.

Worse still, it hands Serbian politicians an easy narrative: that the West is biased and harbouring an enduring hostility towards Serbia.

All of this combined, undermines and damages the relationship between Serbia and the West at this pivotal moment in geopolitical history.

To repair this fractured relationship, the West must break free from outdated narratives and take Serbia’s current political reality seriously. By understanding the real challenges Serbia faces today and focusing on winning over its people, the West can build a partnership grounded in respect and relevance.

Dr Helena Ivanov is an Associate Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and has a PhD in International Relations

