Small businesses can provide the growth Labour needs but Rachel Reeves must create a pro-business environment

13 December 2024, 15:54

Accommodation and food services dropped 1.2% this year, says Tina McKenzie
Accommodation and food services dropped 1.2% this year, says Tina McKenzie. Picture: Alamy
Tina McKenzie

By Tina McKenzie

The UK’s GDP contracting by 0.1% wasn’t the news anyone wanted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A small decline, yes, but forecasts had pointed to modest growth of 0.1%, so this turn of events is disappointing.

Beneath the headline figure, you can see a worrying decline in construction (-0.4%) and production (-0.6%), while the dominant services sector stagnated (0%).

This mirrors our own latest research with small businesses across the country, which showed confidence still down after several years of economic stagnation.

However, if we’re looking for hope, small businesses are nimble and have the potential to grow, with the right business environment in place. Our research found 51% of small firms plan to grow in the next 12 months.

Today’s GDP figures show a 1.2% drop in accommodation and food services and a 0.3% drop in retail.

Hopefully, the festive season will give some respite to these sectors, and as people head out for Christmas shopping or to book a Christmas party, it will be more beneficial for local economies for savvy customers to look at the great products and services on offer from smaller businesses – whether on the high street or online.

However, while December offers some opportunities for recovery in some sectors, this is seasonal, and small businesses of all kinds need support and a pro-business environment to weather the challenges they face year-round.

The Government’s upcoming Industrial Strategy and trade plans must deliver real investment and opportunity. Small businesses need a pathway to recovery to help the UK economy regain its footing and move towards sustainable growth. With the right support, these businesses can be the drivers of a stronger, more resilient future.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Charging your family for Christmas dinner? Don’t be a Grinch!

Charging your family for Christmas dinner? Don’t be a Grinch!

8 hours ago

Massive cuts to the Met have been announced

Police funding cuts are just the tip of the iceberg – women are being failed across the board

21 hours ago

Labour has pledged to build hundreds of thousands of homes

Labour's new housing plan is nothing short of an all-out attack on the Green Belt

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dajour Jones (L) was jailed for life for the murder of Jamie Gilbey (R).

Murderer who disposed of dismembered body in Croydon park jailed for life

Sara Sharif was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Sara Sharif's father and stepmother are 'beasts' not people, says grandmother

Phone thefts on trains and at stations rose 58% between 2018 and 2023

98% of phone thefts not convicted as snatching soars on trains and stations

Simon Mumford was sent down for two years for killing Amallia Elmasry

Shocking moment former bus driver kills pedestrian while reading piece of paper

Isabella Wheildon’s body was found in a pushchair locked in a bathroom at a temporary housing unit.

Couple who wheeled dead two-year-old around in pushchair after murdering her jailed for life

Police are scrambling to track down the suspects who have vandalised Christmas lights across several villages in Suffolk.

Christmas lights plunged into darkness in masked thugs' ‘mindless vandalism’ across multiple villages

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christmas Tree with lights, decorations, and gifts in a window at dusk.

LBC Christmas quiz 2024

Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35, has been jailed for life.

Predator who raped and killed woman who was unconscious on park bench after night out jailed for life
Tony'c Chocoloney, a Dutch fairtrade chocolate company, is facing backlash after it left a day in its advent calendar without any chocolate.

Children in ‘floods of tears’ after ‘woke’ chocolate brand leaves day in advent calendar empty
Daniel Burke was shot by a 'comrade', the inquest found.

Former British soldier shot dead in Ukraine by man who claimed to be his friend, inquest told
Hunters have been trying to control the wild animals.

"People are scared to leave their homes" Giant feral pigs 'out of control' in Scottish Highlands
The 'City Flyer' ride collapsed at a Christmas market in Birmingham dropped to ground level "whilst in operation".

Two men arrested after horror Birmingham fairground ride accident left 13 people injured

Wes Streeting has hit out at Ed Miliband

Wes Streeting hits out at Ed Miliband over Labour's failure to stop Assad

Linse was sentenced at Swansea crown court.

Woman who ‘felt like a robot’ as she strangled son, 7, to death given indefinite hospital order
Syrians attempt to identify their imprisoned relatives' bodies after fall of Assad regime in Damascus.

Former Syrian military official who oversaw prison charged with torture in US

Jude Bellingham

England and Scotland learn 2026 World Cup qualifying opponents