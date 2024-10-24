Starmer's ill-considered ceasefire calls will make a far greater war inevitable

24 October 2024, 14:58

Starmer's ill-considered ceasefire calls will make a far greater war inevitable.
Starmer's ill-considered ceasefire calls will make a far greater war inevitable. Picture: Getty

By Andrew Fox

Calling for a ceasefire denies Israel’s most basic right – to fight to protect its citizens’ lives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peace does indeed have a seemingly irresistible and unarguable allure. War is over if you want it, as John Lennon once sang. But Sgt Pepper is no guide to the harsh realities of military conflict and global geopolitics.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer posted about his engagement with members of the Palestinian community on X. He expressed his condolences for the Palestinians who had lost lives, demanded Israel let in more supplies to Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Anything missing? The 101 hostages who have been held by Gaza's Hamas authority since October 7th, perhaps? Not even an afterthought for Sir Keir, even when given the opportunity to raise the issue directly with a Palestinian Authority representative, as last month, he promised Mandy Damari, mother of British hostage Emily, that he would.

Across Europe, nations have tried to deny Israel’s most basic right – to fight to protect its citizens’ lives – and demanded a ceasefire. Israel cannot afford to listen.

It continues this war because it must. How is it possible to negotiate with a group quite openly dedicated to killing Jews and expect them to act in good faith?

The massacre of more than 1,200 people a year ago was an atrocity of such savagery and evil that the war that followed was inevitable and, to my mind, as ethically and politically just as any war can be.

Any government would have done all in its power to ensure the perpetrators were stopped from ever being able to carry out such an act again and that those taken hostage were brought home.

Having closely studied the IDF and visited Gaza myself, I know few other nations would have gone to such lengths as Israel to minimise the sadly inescapable civilian casualties in Gaza.

These deaths are entirely a consequence of Hamas using their own people as a human sacrifice.

As for the war with Hezbollah, after months of bombardment which have forced more than 60,000 residents to flee, the international community still calls for ceasefire.

Ignoring the fact that Hezbollah initiated the conflict and had 150,000 missiles pointed at Israel with the sole purpose of claiming as many civilian lives as they can, indiscriminately.

Meanwhile, the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon has simply looked on as Hezbollah grew and grew – and the only force they have found the willingness to confront is the IDF, refusing to evacuate as Israel seeks to protect its borders.

It’s foolish to call ‘ceasefire’ without thought for the consequences.

An emboldened Iran. Hezbollah still holding Lebanon hostage. And Hamas with Gaza in its grip. All hell-bent on destroying Israel.

Israel is at the front line of a conflict that involves us all, whether we recognise it or not. We should all thank Israel for risking the lives of its soldiers to enforce international law.

Imposing a ceasefire now that denies Israel victory will make a far greater war of an unimaginable scale inevitable.

________________

Andrew Fox is a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, specialising in the Middle East, Defence, and Disinformation.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Armed Police are to be granted anonymity unless they are convicted

Equality before the law is a fundamental democratic principle, armed police should not get special treatment

1 day ago

The UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government's attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security.

UK and Germany defence pact a positive step - but how much substantial change will it actually bring?

1 day ago

More reform is needed.

'Brits exposed to more than dirty water': Ofwat reforms are a start but government must do more

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gursimran Kaur

Pictured: Shop worker who 'baked to death' inside walk-in oven - before being found by her own mother

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
The world is on course for a "catastrophic" 3.1C of warming.

Earth set for 'catastrophic' 3.1C temperature rise as global warming reaches critical levels

Sir Chris Hoy (L) and Sarra Kemp

Sir Chris Hoy's wife hails 'real life superhero' in first statement since Olympians's terminal cancer diagnosis

Exclusive
Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’

James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stacey Williams has alleged Donald Trump assaulted her in 1993.

Former model claims Donald Trump 'groped' her in ‘twisted game’ with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein
A neighbour said Sara Sharif “never smiled once” in the months before she was allegedly murdered by her family

Sarah Sharif 'never smiled once' in the months before she was allegedly murdered, neighbour tells court
Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl
US senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

US Senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

The Canadian cave diver almost became trapped underwater.

Diver recounts horror moment she was sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater
Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police

Driver, 40, killed after 'driving the wrong way down M6' alongside four others was a 'former Top Gun pilot'
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage urges every Conservative councillor facing re-election to defect to Reform with 'lifeline' offer
Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

Bereaved families of Infected Blood Scandal can now apply for £100,000 compensation payments
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Sewell Setzer III and his mother

Boy, 14, 'killed himself after becoming obsessed with Game of Thrones A.I chatbot'