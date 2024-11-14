The e-scooter experiment has failed - it’s time to ban these death traps

14 November 2024, 08:14

The e-scooter experiment has failed - it’s time to ban these death traps.
The e-scooter experiment has failed - it’s time to ban these death traps. Picture: Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

The government’s plan to legalise e-scooters on public roads is alarming. These dangerous machines should be outlawed, not embraced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

E-scooters are now everywhere on Britain’s roads and that’s not a good thing. Currently, it’s illegal to ride one unless it’s from a government-backed trial scheme. Yet, they’re all over busy streets, with police turning a blind eye.

They’re dangerous. A friend of mine was knocked off his bike by a reckless e-scooter rider. He ended up with a broken wrist and hand.

Any sane person can see these should be banned - not legalised, as the government is suggesting.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh says the government will legalise e-scooters in the coming years. This week, she told MPs “we will look to legislate” e-scooters, claiming “it’s clearly required.”

“It’s not good enough that it’s been left in this situation for too long,” she added.

What’s not good enough is that people are dying due to careless e-scooter riders. 

Since 2019, 43 people have died in e-scooter accidents, including six so far this year. The victims have ranged in age from 12 to 74, according to the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety.

These figures should alarm us all.

There’s also the fire risk. The lithium batteries in these devices can ignite, causing massive fires. In London alone, 36 blazes were started by e-scooters last year.

Even if you’re on a legal government-backed scooter, parking is a nightmare. There aren’t enough spaces, so they end up dumped on pavements, blocking pedestrians.

Haigh thinks e-scooters could be part of an “integrated transport strategy.” She’s wrong. If we want healthier, greener travel options, the money would be better spent on cycle schemes.

The e-scooter experiment needs to end. They should be banned, and anyone caught riding one should be prosecuted.

Yes, they can be fun. I’ve enjoyed zipping around on them while on holiday. But with the serious risks they pose, it’s time to ban these death traps e-scooters once and for all.

________________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The resignation of Welby should not simply be seen as a moment of transition but rather as a call to meaningful change.

Safeguarding in the wake of Archbishop Welby's resignation: A critical conversation for the Church of England

16 hours ago

'A blueprint for a 21st Century Parliament' has called for an overhaul of the standards in Westminster

'We're at a tipping point': Westminster must be modernised to restore faith in democracy

1 day ago

Welby’s resignation alone won’t deliver justice—real change means putting survivors first.

Welby’s resignation alone won’t deliver justice—real change means putting survivors first

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Coote

Referees body 'taking very seriously' video appearing to show David Coote snorting white powder

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to trace

Police hunt man who ‘bit woman on chest’ in London nightclub

Despite backlash, The Yellow Bittern has been a hit amongst critics.

London chef takes to Instagram to complain diners are not ordering enough and ‘restaurants are not public benches’

A female pharmacist at work in a pharmacy in South Wales

Pharmacies could close on evenings and weekends as owners in funding protest

Exclusive
UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Polish inmates languishing in UK jails face being sent back home in bid to free up prison space

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024.

WATCH: John Lewis unveils emotional Christmas advert in latest festive tearjerker

Latest News

See more Latest News

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-DISPLACED

Visa scheme allowing Gazan families to 'seek temporary sanctuary' in UK tabled by Labour MP
President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Donald Trump names ‘reckless’ Matt Gaetz attorney general as president-elect holds historic meeting with Joe Biden
Royal Courts of Justice

'Wolfman' murderer Peter Sullivan to have conviction re-examined after 35 years behind bars
King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on UK probation service

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on probation service - as inspectors reveal 'chaotic state' of one unit
King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere
Focused businessman working at laptop in highrise office, London, UK

Civil servants call for four-day week, saying move is 'critical to attaining a good quality of life'
ed

Fireworks linked to death of baby red panda who died from 'stress' on Bonfire Night

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump and Biden 'both really enjoyed seeing each other', claims President-elect after historic meeting at White House
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/11 | Watch again