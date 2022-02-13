Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'

By Seán Hickey

The calls to discipline footballer Kurt Zouma after a video surfaced of him abusing his cat are getting out of hand, according to Andrew Castle.

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has faced severe scrutiny over the last week after a video of him kicking and slapping his pet cat surfaced on social media.

His younger brother has been suspended from playing from lower league side Dagenham and Redbridge, but Mr Zouma remains in the West Ham first team after a £250,000 fine.

Andrew Castle pointed out that "some of you are calling for him to be imprisoned", while others are demanding Mr Zouma's playing career should be cut short after the controversy.

He went on to stress that he "completely" condemns the actions of Mr Zouma, but made the case that it is a given that people are deeply opposed to the footballer's actions.

"He has made a mistake" Andrew admitted, before worrying that "it's getting a little bit out of proportion."

He added that sponsors of Mr Zouma have pulled out of their contracts, but he argued that "they've got to virtue signal" on the matter.

Defending West Ham, Andrew noted that "they are trying to get into the Champions League which is financially very, very important – I'm not saying it's more important than a cat."