Plane showers homes in Denver with debris after engine 'explosion'

21 February 2021, 07:02 | Updated: 21 February 2021, 07:58

Local police posted this image online
Local police posted this image online. Picture: Broomfield Police/Twitter

By Asher McShane

A United Airlines plane scattered debris across a residential area near Denver before being forced to make an emergency landing.

Authorities say the flight from the US city to Honolulu suffered an engine failure shortly after take-off, but it managed to return safely to the airport.

None of its 241 passengers and crew were hurt. Noone on the ground was hurt either. Some of the debris did pierce the roof of a property but the residents escaped unharmed.

Brenda Dohn, who was on board, described the incident in detail: "Everything started well and then all of a sudden, you could just feel it," she said.

"Boom, we started shaking, and we were right on the wing so I looked out and I could see some smoke coming and I just knew, something's wrong, something's not right."

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after take-off.

The Broomfield Police Department posted photos on Twitter showing large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles north of Denver.

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, said he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

"While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I'm watching that, I'm telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion," he said in a phone interview.

"The plane just kind of continued on and we didn't see it after that."

Mr Thal was relieved to learn later that the plane had made a safe landing.

Video posted on Twitter by a woman who said she was the daughter of people onboard the flight showed the engine fully engulfed in flames as the plane flew through the air.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency Landing Plane Debris

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

Virus Outbreak Israel

Israel starts reopening economy after two-month lockdown

Cyprus flamingos

Hunters’ lead pellets threaten migrating flamingos, Cyprus conservationists warn
A flooded road in Callander, Stirlingshire, flooded after the River Teith burst its banks

Homes evacuated and roads flooded as torrential rain batters parts of UK
Myanmar protests

More protests and funeral follow deadly shootings in Myanmar

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana

Three people dead after gun store shooting in New Orleans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes
'History repeated itself' in media attacks on Meghan, caller fears

Meghan 'has been destroyed' by media attacks, treatment of Diana 'repeated itself'
'History will come to judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'

'History will judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'
'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London