Second juror in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says they were sexually abused

7 January 2022, 05:51

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A second juror at the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly admitted to being sexually abused as a child.

The New York Times said it interviewed the juror, who requested anonymity and said they had discussed the experience during deliberations and believed the revelation had helped to shape the jury's discussions.

It comes after another juror who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child retained a lawyer.

The unidentified juror's public interviews led defence lawyers in the case to say they will request a new trial.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan asked them to do so by January 19.

In an order on Thursday, Judge Nathan said the juror's retained lawyer, Todd Spodek, had informed her that the juror did not want the court to appoint a lawyer for him as she had offered.

Mr Spodek did not immediately return a request for comment.

The revelations by the juror in interviews published by The Independent and the Daily Mail on Tuesday and Wednesday threatened to upend the guilty verdicts returned against Maxwell last week on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, among others.

In the interviews, the juror said he revealed to other jurors during week-long deliberations that he was sexually abused as a child, and he said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim's imperfect memory of sex abuse does not mean it did not happen.

Memories and how they relate to sexual abuse victims were a contentious point among lawyers during the trial as each side summoned a memory expert to testify.

During deliberations, the jury requested transcripts of the testimony by the defence's memory expert, who said memories can be corroded over time by outside influences and general decay.

In the end, the jurors concluded unanimously that Maxwell, 60, was guilty of recruiting teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

No sentencing date was set.

Epstein, 66, took his own life at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.

Laura Menninger, left, and Jeffery Pagliuca, defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, arrives at the federal courthouse

Second Ghislaine Maxwell juror ‘was sexually abused as a child’
Obit Peter Bogdanovich

US film director Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan among eight to be honoured at Santa Barbara Film Festival
President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the US Capitol to mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol by supporters loyal to then-president Donald Trump, in Washington

Biden condemns ‘dagger at throat of democracy’ on anniversary of US Capitol riot
People walk on a street in Vienna, Austria

WHO reports record weekly jump in Covid-19 cases as Omicron surges
The main jury panel at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial

Maxwell juror retains lawyer as defence set to request new trial
Riot police officers in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Dozens killed amid unrest in Kazakhstan

Pilgrims jump to catch the cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations at Piraeus port, near Athens

Christian world marks Epiphany with celebrations

Li Jingwei points to a detailed map he drew from memory of his childhood village as he sits in Lankao in central China's Henan Province

Chinese man reunites with family thanks to map drawn from childhood memory

