Breaking News

More than 1 million people in England currently infected with Covid-19, PM says

5 January 2021, 17:39 | Updated: 5 January 2021, 17:55

Boris Johnson was speaking at a Downing Street press conference
Boris Johnson was speaking at a Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

More than 1 million people in England are currently infected with Covid-19, the Prime Minister has said.

Quoting newly released figures published by the Office for National Statistics during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said "there will still be long weeks ahead" as he showed the grim statistics.

It comes as Covid cases in the UK rose by 60,916 on Tuesday, the highest ever daily rise seen during the pandemic.

The Government also said a further 830 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

The Prime Minister told the public that an estimated 1.1 million people in private households in England had Covid-19 between 27 December and 2 January.

This is the equivalent of around 2.06% of the population, or one in 50 people.

It represents a rise from 800,900 people, or one in 70, who were estimated to have Covid-19 in the period 17 to 23 December.

The figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

Further ONS figures show that in London, an estimated one in 30 people in private households had Covid-19 between December 27 and January 2.

The figure for south-east England, eastern England and north-west England is estimated to be one in 45; for the East Midlands it is one in 50; for north-east England one in 60; and for the West Midlands and Yorkshire & the Humber one in 65.

For south-west England the estimate is one in 135.

During the Downing Street press conference, the PM also said that the number of patients in hospitals in England is now 40 per cent higher than at the first peak in April.

He also said that case rates have increased by 70% in the UK in the two weeks to 30 December.

Problems with the new variant, combined with the worst period of winter, led to a "significant increase" in the number of people testing positive for the virus in December, he says.

The PM also took a moment to praise NHS and care workers who he says are "grappling" with the new coronavirus variant and thanked them for their work while he tries to "put an invisible shield" around the elderly and vulnerable in the form of vaccination.

Discussing the decision to lockdown England, Mr Johnson said: "I believe that when everybody looks at the position we’re in people understand overwhelmingly that we have no choice.

"When the Office of National Statistics is telling us that more than 2% of the population is now infected – that’s over one million people in England – and when today we have reported another 60,000 new cases.

Professor Chris Whitty described one in 50 people having the virus as "really quite a large number indeed."

England's chief medical officer told the Downing Street press conference, citing the ONS estimates, said that the second lockdown brought down rates.

"But then we had the problems with the new variant and the worst period of winter combining to lead to a significant increase since that time.

"And we're now into a situation where, across the country as a whole, roughly one in 50 people have got the virus," he continued.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Plane Stock – Heathrow Airport

American Airlines moves to ground emotional-support animals

Virus Outbreak China

World Health Organisation ‘disappointed’ as China delays probe of Covid origins
Norway Landslide

‘No more hope of finding survivors’ after Norway landslide

Schools will be closed to most pupils until at least the February half term

What will education in England look like for pupils in 2021?

Norway landslide

Dog found alive raises hopes in deadly Norway landslide

Joe Biden

Polls open in Georgia with Senate majority at stake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Police Federation chair has said officers should have vaccine priority

Police Federation chair calls for officers to have vaccine priority
James O'Brien caller excluded from financial help cannot afford heating

James O'Brien caller excluded from Covid financial help cannot afford heating
The Greater Manchester Mayor was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Andy Burnham warns of 'mental health crisis' for those excluded from Covid financial support
James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy

James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy
James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts

James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts
An intensive care consultant warned that the NHS is near breaking point

NHS will be 'near breaking point' if daily cases hit 80,000, ICU doctor tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London