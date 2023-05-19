Man, 21, pleads guilty to planning terror attack targeting Christian preacher with firearm in London's Hyde Park

19 May 2023, 11:43 | Updated: 19 May 2023, 11:47

He also admitted researching Hyde Park, where he planned to carry out the attack, collecting money to purchase a gun and travelling to buy it.
He also admitted researching Hyde Park, where he planned to carry out the attack, collecting money to purchase a gun and travelling to buy it. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 21-year-old terrorist has admitted to planning a gun attack on a key London tourist hotspot in a bid to target a Christian preacher.

Edward Little had been charged with preparing to commit acts of terrorism after he allegedly bought a firearm to kill a Christian preacher and her camera crew at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park.

Little, from Pelham Street, Brighton, initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, changing his plea to guilty where charges linked to Christian preacher Hatun Tash were concerned.

He also admitted researching Hyde Park, where he planned to carry out the attack, collecting money to purchase a gun and travelling to buy it.

Little was on his way into London in a taxi with thousands of pounds in cash when he was stopped and arrested on September 23 last year.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Initially pleading not guilty to the charges, Little changed his plea to guilty on Friday when he appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh prison.
Initially pleading not guilty to the charges, Little changed his plea to guilty on Friday when he appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh prison. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It's alleged Little agreed to pay the taxi driver £300 to take him to Lewisham, south London, adding that money was no issue.

He then asked the taxi driver to stop at a mosque to pray, however, chose to do it in the back of the taxi after being told there was no mosque on route.

When arrested, Little was found to be carrying a rucksack with £5,000 in cash, a passport and two mobile phones.

Read more: Ex-police officer admits 'errors' over CCTV in Couzens investigation but insists nothing 'would've changed the outcome'

Read more: Humza Yousaf refuses to say if predator who dressed as a woman to kidnap and abuse girl will be sent to female prison

Appearing via videolink at the Old Bailey from Belmarsh prison, Little wore a grey tracksuit top as he stood, speaking only to confirm his identity.

The prosecution asserts Little researched targets including Christian preacher Hatun Tash, military figures and members of the Metropolitan Police in preparation.

Appearing via videolink at the Old Bailey from Belmarsh prison, Little wore a grey tracksuit top as he stood, speaking only to confirm his identity.
Appearing via videolink at the Old Bailey from Belmarsh prison, Little wore a grey tracksuit top as he stood, speaking only to confirm his identity. Picture: LBC / Alamy

However, Little's defence lawyer, Tom Godfrey, says his client only accepted targeting the preacher.

As part of his preparations, Little is said to have looked up different guns and their capabilities and arranged to buy one for £5,000.

Little declined to answer questions during police interviews, but his mood is said to have visibly changed when he was shown a YouTube view of the preacher.

He is said to have then launched himself across the table at an officer, swinging repeatedly with his fists before being restrained.

He also admitted assaulting the officer at Newbury Police Station last September 28 and was sentenced to 40 weeks in prison.

Little will now be sentenced on 21 July.
Little will now be sentenced on 21 July. Picture: LBC / Alamy

At a previous hearing at the Old Bailey, Judge Richard Marks said Little has an "absolutely shocking previous record".

The defendant had been convicted of 14 offences on seven separate occasions, including for robbery, having a knife and drug dealing, dating back to 2017.

Little was due to stand trial on July 10 for the terrorism offence before pleading guilty at the hearing before Mr Justice Baker.

Little will now be sentenced on 21 July.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Girl, four, accidentally hangs herself on bouncy castle after three amusement park workers were distracted by smartphones

Girl, four, accidentally hangs herself on bouncy castle after amusement park workers were distracted by smartphones

The G7 leaders have vowed to 'starve' Russia's war machine

G7 pledge to 'starve the Russian war machine' as world's biggest countries step up sanctions on Kremlin

Clare Nowland is in critical condition after being tasered.

‘She had a walking frame but she had a knife’: Police defend tasering of woman, 95, as she receives end-of-life care

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President to make surprise visit to Arab leaders’ summit

Imran Khan

Imran Khan allows police search of home for suspects

Clare Nowland

Australian police Taser 95-year-old woman with dementia

Saleh Mirhashemi

Three men executed in Iran over violence during anti-government protests

Myanmar Asia Cyclone

Official death toll from Cyclone Mocha at least 145 in Myanmar

Breaking
Timothy Schofield has been jailed for 12 years.

Phillip Schofield's brother Timothy jailed for 12 years for ‘sickening offences’ that left victim ‘numb to life’

In a staggering invasion of privacy, the footage shows the boys - believed to be in their teens, with one dressed in what looks to be school uniform - make themselves at home as the shocked homeowner attempts to guide them out of the property.

Police probe disturbing TikTok trend where teens storm strangers' homes in viral prank

Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong court dismisses Jimmy Lai’s legal bid to fight for UK lawyer

The fan was filmed single-handedly stopping the thugs from reaching the stands

Moment West Ham fan single-handedly holds back group of AZ Alkmaar ‘ultra’ football hooligans

The legal letter demanded the agency "immediately provide" the agency with copies of all assets taken by the photographers after they left the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision awards ceremony in Manhattan.

Paparazzi agency refuses Harry and Meghan's demand to hand over all 'near catastrophic' car chase pictures

Helmut Berger

Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78

New Zealand Hostel Fire

New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to five

Andy Rourke has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

'He underpinned everything': Bassist for The Smiths, Andy Rourke, dies aged 59 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie honoured after first in-person appearance after stabbing

Rishi Sunak said he's 'confident' about winning the next general election

Rishi Sunak vows to 'keep at it' as he says he’ll win the next election and stay on as PM

Vanuatu Pacific Earthquake

7.7 magnitude earthquake creates small tsunami off Vanuatu

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
AZ Alkmaar thugs clash in the stands with West Ham supporters

West Ham fans including players’ families attacked by AZ Alkmaar thugs after Europa Conference League win
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Lisa Marie David/AP)

Doctor, 88, freed after being held for more than seven years in West Africa

Aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Jae C Hong/AP)

Lawyers call for manslaughter charge to be dropped in film set shooting

The White Hart Inn pub in Grays, Essex, has been vandalised following seizure of the offensive dolls.

Pub owners at centre of golly dolls row give police interview after having collection seized
Taiwan Trade Agreement

US shows support for Taiwan with new trade agreement

Miller has pleaded guilty

Humza Yousaf refuses to say if predator who dressed as a woman to kidnap and abuse girl will be sent to female prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'
Kate Middleton's parents have sold their party supplies business.

Princess of Wales' parents sell Party Pieces in a rescue deal after the business collapsed into administration

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts
UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit