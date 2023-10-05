22-year-old Brixton stabbing victim named and pictured for the first time

Keelen Morris Wong, 22, died at the scene. Picture: Met Police

By Jasmine Moody

A 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Brixton has been named and pictured for the first time.

Police were called at 4:44 pm on Tuesday, October 3 to reports of a stabbing at Coldharbour Lane.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) arrived at the scene where Keelen was found with a knife injury.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Keelen died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is being held today.

On Tuesday evening, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after attending a hospital and currently remains there under arrest.

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin, Specialist Crime, said: "This awful attack took place in broad daylight, in front of people simply going about their business.

"I don't underestimate the impact such a horrific incident will have had on anyone who saw it. We have heard from a number of people but I am asking anyone who witnessed it to speak to us, in confidence, about what they saw.

"An arrest has been made and we are making significant progress, but we can never have too much information. Our work to establish a motive is ongoing. Any information, however small, may assist the investigation and allow those responsible to be held to account.

"I am also fully aware that there are a number of videos circulating following the incident, including of the crime scene. I know that these videos are causing enormous distress for the loved ones of the victim, and I would ask people to respect them by not circulating this upsetting footage."

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, Central South Command Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family, who have suffered such a terrible loss. A young man has lost his life on our streets and the sense of shock is felt across the community.

A spokesman for the Met said: “A number of crime scenes remain in place at this time". Picture: Met Police

"Our colleagues in Specialist Crime are investigating, and we will do everything we can to support them. Enhanced patrols will be seen in the area, and people are encouraged to speak to those officers to share information with them."

“A number of crime scenes remain in place at this time. Officers are working to minimise disruption to motorists and thank them for their patience while their crucial work is ongoing."

Anyone who has information that can help police is asked to call 101 or post via @MetCC ref CAD 5530/03OCT.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.