28 people charged after riots erupt in Middlesbrough

Northern Towns See Further Unrest From Far Right. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

28 people have been charged following violent riots in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The accused will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today charged with violent disorder and other offences.

A remand court has been set aside to deal with those who allegedly took part in the far-right violence.

This comes after eight people were charged in connection with disorder in Nottingham city centre last week.

Violence has erupted across the UK in the last seven days, as far-right groups clash with police over the murder of three young girls in Southport.

Nationwide more than 420 people have been arrested following the unrest.

Following the violence, hundreds are expected to appear in court this week.

On Tuesday, A man was charged with intending to stir up racial hatred relating to alleged posts on Facebook, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Police officers respond as far-right activists hold a demonstration in Middlesbrough on August 04, 2024. Picture: Getty

Nick Price, director of legal services, said: "We have authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Jordan Parlour, 28, with using threatening words or behaviour intending to stir up racial hatred.

"The charge relates to alleged Facebook posts between 1 August and 5 August in connection with the violent public disorder across the UK.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court today.

Elsewhere, Cheshire Police have arrested a man and woman in their thirties on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment with intent to cause fear and violence.

The force said today: "The post contained misleading information stating that the hotel was home to a number of asylum seekers. Thankfully, the post did not result in any disorder.

"Following the reports an investigation was launched by Cheshire police which resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from Chester, on 5 Monday August."

False information shared on social media and amplified by high-profile accounts led to riots erupting in the wake of the Southport stabbing.

These far-right riots have specifically targetted Muslim communities.