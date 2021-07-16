A1(M) County Durham: Several feared dead as lorry crashes and bursts into flames

16 July 2021, 06:32

The crash occurred on the A1(M) near Bowburn
The crash occurred on the A1(M) near Bowburn. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Several people are feared dead after a lorry crashed and exploded into flames on a busy motorway.

A recovery operation is under way after the horrific crash on the A1(M) between Bradbury and Carville in County Durham. 

Durham Constabulary said several vehicles including two lorries had collided on the northbound carriageway at Bowburn at 6.20pm on Thursday.

One of the lorries caught fire as a result of the collision.

Pictures from the scene showed a lorry had seemingly collided with several cars before coming to a halt on the central reservation, and catching fire.

Wreckage was strewn for several hundred feet down the road behind the lorry. One white Range Rover was particularly badly damaged, while other cars were written off.

The force added: "Sadly, there appear to have been fatalities."

The road has been closed in both directions between Bradbury and Carrville and is expected to remain shut for several hours while emergency services, including police, fire and the ambulance service, work at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes.

Durham Constabulary is urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Police said: "The A1(M) between Bradbury and Carrville is expected to remain closed in both directions throughout tomorrow morning while our investigators continue to work at the scene.

"We would ask all motorists to avoid the area and please use alternative routes."

Witnesses should call the police on 101 quoting incident number 322 of July 15.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Reports suggest the team behind the NHS Test and Trace app are aware it can 'ping' neighbours through walls.

'Pingdemic' fury as NHS app 'pings neighbours through walls'

Devastating flooding has hit parts of Germany and Belgium

At least 92 dead in devastating floods that hit Germany and Belgium
A heat alert is in place for England and is set to last until Tuesday

UK weather: Heat health alert issued in England for this weekend
Chris Whitty said the UK is "not out of the woods yet"

Whitty warns UK 'could get into trouble fast' as daily Covid deaths rise to 63
Two Primark stores will be offering coronavirus vaccines this weekend

Primark stores and Tate Modern among venues hosting weekend pop-up jab clinics
A mother says Greater Manchester Police turned up at her house twice to check her daughter was isolating

Police visited home of ‘petrified’ girl, 12, to check she was self-isolating - reports

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'
The app has causes woe for thousands

The NHS app is 'wrecking the economy', Lord Bilimoria says

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech
Shelagh Fogarty: Makeup shouldn't be allowed until sixth form

Shelagh Fogarty: Children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form
Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'
'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity

'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London