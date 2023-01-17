Breaking News

Football fan, 35, charged with attacking Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale during North London derby

17 January 2023, 17:57 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 19:14

Ramsdale was attacked by a fan during the North London derby
Ramsdale was attacked by a fan during the North London derby. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale during Sunday's North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

Joseph Watts, of Hackney, was charged on Tuesday, 17 January with assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area.

He is due at Highbury Magistrates' Court on February 17.

The Metropolitan Police said it was helped by Spurs during the investigation.

Ramsdale, Arsenal's goalkeeper, was involved in a confrontation at the end of the game as he went to pick up his water bottle from near his goal.

Tempers were frayed when a fan attacked Ramsdale at the final whistle, and he turned to face the stand at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as his Arsenal teammates tried to drag him away.

Arsenal had just won the game 2-0 to solidify their grip on first place in the Premier League while Spurs continue to struggle to get back into the top four, which would give them Champions League football next season.

Read more: Greta Thunberg detained by police during protests over coal mine at German village

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was seen marshalling his players away from Ramsdale's goal and to their fans in the away end, who applauded their side as they celebrated a fine display.

Ramsdale's opposite number between the sticks for Spurs, captain and ex-France international Hugo Lloris, made a catastrophic error as he fumbled the ball into his own net.

Arsenal's captain Martin Ødegaard then scored a superb long range goal with Spurs failing to find a reply.

The derby is a hotly-contested affair between the two rivals. Spurs fans have been left frustrated by a perceived underperformance in the league this season.

Spurs said in a statement on Tuesday: "Violence in any form has no place in football.

"The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A day of action threatens to cause mass disruption in Britain on February 1

Warning of mass disruption as rail, school and Govt unions call strikes for same day and threaten to bring UK to a halt

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest action by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzera

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

World-leading public health expert Sir Michael Marmont called the UK's cost-of-living crisis a "humanitarian catastrophe" and said the current system is "not working" for society's poorest.

Cost-of-living crisis a 'humanitarian catastrophe' and system is 'not working' for poorest, leading public health expert warns
Sally Field

Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

Germany Coal Protest

Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion

Greta Thunberg was hauled off by officers

Greta Thunberg detained by police during protests over coal mine at German village

Oscars Shortlist

Taylor Swift’s guitar and Eminem’s trainers to be sold at US charity auction

Researchers inspect a runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo

Norwegian archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

The misconduct hearing took place at Newcastle's Middle Engine Lane Police Station

Police constable who had sex whilst on duty in his marked van outside supermarket is sacked for misconduct

The two died after being hit by an Audi in Leeds

Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed after being hit by a car on the school run as two arrested

Switzerland Davos Forum

Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

Kevin Spacey thanked the Italian awards show for honouring him

Kevin Spacey thanks awards do for 'having the balls' to give him lifetime achievement gong despite sex assault charges

Madonna announcing 'the biggest world tour of her career' to celebrate 40 year anniversary

Madonna 'to embark on biggest world tour she's ever done' to celebrate 40th anniversary

Norway Russia Wagner Group

Norwegian war crimes unit ‘hopes to speak to Wagner Group asylum seeker’

The stabbings happened around Harlesden station

Double stabbing at Tube station as section of Bakerloo line suspended

Suella Braverman fears more cases like David Carrick's will emerge

Braverman fears more 'shocking cases' of criminal cops will be found as forces 'double down on hunt for David Carricks'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prior to the inquest, Hannah's mother regularly posted updates to crowdfunding site Crowd Justice to raise awareness of her daughter's case.

Missing woman drowned after driving Mini 200 miles into an icy lake a year after being 'raped by a work colleague'
The birthday celebrations before the attack

Heartbreaking video shows happy Ukrainian family's birthday party before apartment block is blown up by Russians
Prince Harry's revelation of how many Taliban he killed has been used by Iran to justify an execution

Iran uses Harry's admission about killing 25 Taliban fighters as justification for executing British dual citizen
Nepal Plane Crash

Funerals held of Nepal plane crash victims as data recorder sent to France

Nepal Plane Crash Victims

Nepal co-pilot’s husband died in 2006 crash while flying for same airline

Switzerland Davos Forum

Ukraine’s first lady pleads for global help to stop Russia during Davos speech

The prosecution accuse Mr Downes of lacing Kim Harrop's vape with Oxycodone

Father-of-four accused of killing date after lacing her vape fluid with potent painkiller Oxycodone at seaside chalet
France Soccer Mbappe Zidane

French football chief investigated over sexual harassment allegations

Train drivers are set to strike on two days in February in long-running dispute over pay, the RMT and Aslef unions have announced.

Train drivers set to strike on two days in next month in long-running pay dispute, RMT and Aslef unions announce
'Many' injured after double decker bus flipped on ice road in Somerset

Double-decker bus carrying nuclear power workers flips over as motorists warned to 'only drive if necessary'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr says it's time to take this summer's temperatures seriously

Marr: It might be freezing but it's time to worry about searing temperatures this summer

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit