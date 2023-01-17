Breaking News

Football fan, 35, charged with attacking Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale during North London derby

Ramsdale was attacked by a fan during the North London derby. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale during Sunday's North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

Joseph Watts, of Hackney, was charged on Tuesday, 17 January with assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area.

He is due at Highbury Magistrates' Court on February 17.

The Metropolitan Police said it was helped by Spurs during the investigation.

Ramsdale, Arsenal's goalkeeper, was involved in a confrontation at the end of the game as he went to pick up his water bottle from near his goal.

Tempers were frayed when a fan attacked Ramsdale at the final whistle, and he turned to face the stand at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as his Arsenal teammates tried to drag him away.

Arsenal had just won the game 2-0 to solidify their grip on first place in the Premier League while Spurs continue to struggle to get back into the top four, which would give them Champions League football next season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was seen marshalling his players away from Ramsdale's goal and to their fans in the away end, who applauded their side as they celebrated a fine display.

Ramsdale's opposite number between the sticks for Spurs, captain and ex-France international Hugo Lloris, made a catastrophic error as he fumbled the ball into his own net.

Arsenal's captain Martin Ødegaard then scored a superb long range goal with Spurs failing to find a reply.

The derby is a hotly-contested affair between the two rivals. Spurs fans have been left frustrated by a perceived underperformance in the league this season.

Spurs said in a statement on Tuesday: "Violence in any form has no place in football.

"The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."