Age Verification Scheme For Online Pornography Delayed Again

Government proposals for age verification for online porn have been pushed back. Picture: PA

Age verification checks on porn websites have been pushed back once again due to an "administrative error."

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said in a statement to the House of Commons that an administrative error meant the rollout of the measures, which was due in July, could now be delayed by as much as six months.​

The tighter controls will mean users have to prove how old they are, to protect young people from adult content online.

In his statement announcing the delay, Mr Wright said he hoped "responsible" online pornography providers would introduce age verification tools on a voluntary basis "in the meantime".

Several options to verify that a user is 18 and over will be on offer by third-party companies, such as using digital ID apps in which people can send copies of their ID showing they are of age.

Another option suggested would mean pornography users would buy a card over the counter, where the shop owner will be required to verify the person's age in the same way as when selling alcohol and cigarettes.