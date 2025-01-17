Hitwoman in a hijab: American 'assassin' charged following botched British murder attempt

A US resident has been charged with conspiracy to murder a Birmingham shop owner. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A US resident has been charged with conspiracy to murder a Birmingham shop owner, West Midlands Police said.

Aimee Betro, 45, from Wisconsin in the US, was extradited from Armenia where she was arrested last summer, to be charged in the UK.

She is alleged to have taken part in a plot to murder the owner of a clothing shop in Birmingham, West Midlands, as well as members of his family, on September 8 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Betro, 45, has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and is alleged to have been involved in the importation of ammunition into the UK.

Betro was flown into Gatwick Airport on Thursday by specialist National Extradition Unit officers from the National Crime Agency's (NCA) Joint International Crime Centre (JICC), West Midlands Police added.

She was then taken to the West Midlands.

Aimee Betro was extradited to the UK from Armenia. Picture: Getty

Ben Samples, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, said in a statement on Thursday: "The CPS has authorised West Midlands Police to charge Aimee Betro with conspiracy to murder a Birmingham resident.

"Aimee Betro, from Wisconsin in the USA, will be charged for her alleged part in a conspiracy to murder the owner of a Birmingham clothing store and members of his family on 8 September 2019.

"She will also be charged with possession of a firearm with intent, relating to the same incident, and a separate charge of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods, namely ammunition.

"This relates to a later incident involving firearms components shipped from the USA to the UK."

Mr Samples added: "CPS West Midlands has worked closely with West Midlands Police, Derbyshire Police, the Armenian authorities and our own Extradition Unit to bring Ms Betro back to face proceedings in a UK court for alleged crimes that took place here.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Ms Betro are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Betro will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.