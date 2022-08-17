Amber thunderstorm alert for London and south east warning of flooding, power cuts and lightning strikes

17 August 2022, 10:17 | Updated: 17 August 2022, 10:32

An amber warning for thunderstorms has been isssed
An amber warning for thunderstorms has been isssed. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Daisy Stephens

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for a large part of London and southeast England.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The country is set to be battered by storms after a sweltering week of sunshine.

A yellow warning was already in place for the majority of England, but now some areas have been updated to amber.

A swathe of England from Chichester to Ipswich, including London and all of Kent, has been warned flooding of homes and businesses is "likely and could happen quickly".

Read more: Tornado over Cornwall as huge mudslides and torrential downpours hit UK

Read more: 'Pack an emergency bag': Brits warned to prepare for flash floods as thunderstorms set to batter UK

The Met Office warning means "fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely" and will "probably" lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

The forecaster also warns power cuts are "likely" in some areas and buildings could be damaged by lightning strikes.

The warning comes into force at 11am and remains in place until 10pm tonight.

Weeks of sweltering weather in the UK has caused drought and left land parched, meaning heavy rainfall is not absorbed by the ground and so can quickly lead to flooding.

The Met Office said earlier "20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour" on Wednesday.

"Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain will develop quite widely on Wednesday across central, southern and eastern parts of England and southeast Wales," the forecaster said.

Crowds of pedestrians and tourists on the Southbank shelter with umbrellas on Tuesday
Crowds of pedestrians and tourists on the Southbank shelter with umbrellas on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

"20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 60 mm in less than three hours.

"A few spots could see more rainfall than this still, whilst hail and lightning may be additional hazards."

The Environment Agency had issued 29 flood alerts by Tuesday night.

The heaviest downpours on Tuesday were at Spadeadam in Cumbria, with 25.4mm of rain, and in Trengwainton House, Cornwall, with 18.4mm, the Met Office said.

It came as authorities moved Yorkshire to official drought status on Tuesday, following parts of the South West, southern and central England and the East of England.

A hosepipe ban will also be introduced for 15 million Thames Water customers in London and the Thames Valley from August 24.

Read more: Thames Water imposes hosepipe ban on 15 million customers

Read more: 'Thunder fever' to strike again: Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare weather phenomenon

Footage and photos shared to social media on Tuesday showed torrential rain and floodwater sweeping through towns across southern England and Wales, including Newquay in Cornwall, Bishop's Tawton in Devon, Haywards Heath in West Sussex, Port Talbot in south-west Wales, and Bridport in Dorset.

One Twitter user shared a video of floodwater in Newquay, writing: "I've never seen rain like this. Our road is flooding #Newquay."

Another Twitter user in Bishop's Tawton, north Devon, said: "(F)lash flooding causing use of sandbags to prevent water in house, despite recent flood work by @EnvAgency urgent need for solutions."

ScotRail imposed speed restrictions on some routes on Tuesday, while in Perth, Network Rail said it dealt with flooding at the station.

Wednesday is the fourth day in a row of thunderstorm warnings in the UK and it leaves communities in areas like Sussex, Kent and Hampshire braced for possible heavy downpours.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said that "heavy thundery showers could develop in warm muggy air" and "there could be some high totals (of rainfall), particularly if you see some heavy thunderstorms come in one after another".

Flooding in Port Talbot, Wales on Tuesday
Flooding in Port Talbot, Wales on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

People in northern regions should be able to enjoy a day that feels fresher, a little cooler and is mostly dry - with some sunny spells.

Mr Partridge said: "The ground has been so baked dry because of the heat and the lack of rain for a number of days.

"When the rain has come, it has been hitting ground that is completely dry and baked dry like concrete... if there is some moisture in the ground, it is a lot easier for it to soak up the rain that hits it.

Read more: Rain will merely 'scratch the surface' of Britain's drought problems despite flash flood and thunderstorm warnings

Read more: Firefighters find unexploded WW2 bomb whilst tackling huge blaze sparked by disposable BBQ

"We have probably a higher run-off rate for the rainfall than we would normally have.

"It is almost like all the fields have been tarmacked because the water has been running off them as there has been so little of it that has gone into the ground."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Chail is accused under the Treason Act

'I'm here to kill the Queen', crossbow-armed man accused of treason told guards at Windsor Castle, court hears

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Southwark this morning

Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Southwark railway arches with train services 'severely disrupted'

Matt Forde complained about a baby at his show

Comedian sparks row after complaining about crying baby 'derailing' Edinburgh Fringe show

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, has been named as the victim in the stabbing in Greenford in west London

'Good, kind man', 87, riding mobility scooter in west London stabbed to death 'surrounded' by gang of youths

Natasha Henstridge has paid tribute to her ex-husband

'No words... only love': Darius Danesh's ex-wife shares tribute after his shock death at 41

Kit Malthouse told LBC "families were devastated" by the scandal

Survivors of infected blood scandal awarded interim payments after 40-year battle

A hosepipe ban will be imposed in Thames Water's areas

Thames Water imposes hosepipe ban on 15 million customers

Inflation has hit its highest level since 1982 as the UK grapples with a worsening cost of living crisis

Inflation soars to 40-year high as UK's cost of living crisis worsens

Elon Musk has said he is buying Manchester United, although it is unclear whether he was serious

Elon Musk admits he is not buying Manchester United and says it was a "joke"

Grant Shapps has announced he is planning a shake-up of cycling laws

Bikes could get registration plates under shake-up of laws for cyclists

Police who abuse women to be sacked under new guidelines

Crackdown on police who abuse women could see officers automatically sacked under new guidelines

Liz Truss said British workers need to produce "more graft"

Liz Truss slammed for saying UK workers should show 'more graft' like Chinese in leaked recording

The Government has written to the European Commission to "end persistent delays" to the UK's access to EU scientific research programmes

UK to launch dispute proceedings against EU over alleged Brexit deal breaches

Thunder fever could sweep the nation in coming weeks

'Thunder fever' to strike again: Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare weather phenomenon

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death

Elderly man in his 80s stabbed to death whilst riding his mobility scooter in west London

Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

'Resisting the temptation to give up': Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

Latest News

See more Latest News

R Kelly

R Kelly jury to hear opening statements at trial in Chicago

Haruyuki Takahashi

Ex-member of Tokyo Olympics organising committee arrested on bribery suspicions

Thailand violence

Southern Thailand hit by wave of arson and bombings

China Drought

Chinese factories shut down after drought hits power supplies

CPAC Republicans

Sarah Palin reaches Alaskan election’s final round in comeback bid

South Korea Yoon 100 Days

‘No plan’ for South Korea to have nuclear weapons despite North’s missile tests

Liz Cheney

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary

Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin seeks political comeback in Alaska

Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)

Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81

Biden

Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London