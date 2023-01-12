Ambulance delays and A&E waiting times worst ever but waiting list falls

A&E waiting times and ambulance delays reach record leaves amid NHS strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Ambulance response times and A&E waits are the worst on record, though the number of people on the NHS waiting list has fallen slightly, new figures show.

NHS England data shows the average response time in December for ambulances dealing with the most urgent incidents, defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, was 10 minutes and 57 seconds.

This is the worst performance on record and is set against a target of seven minutes.

The figures for England also showed a record 54,532 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments last month from a decision to admit to actually being admitted.

And the proportion of patients seen within four hours in England’s A&Es fell to a record low of 65% in December.

The report shows the waiting list for routine treatment such as cataract operations and hip replacements has fallen slightly from a record 7.21 million people to 7.19 million

Ambulance staff on the picket line. Picture: Alamy

The data comes a day after up to 25,000 ambulance workers walked out on strike in a dispute over pay. More strikes are scheduled, with nurses due to walk out next Wednesday and Thursday, and another ambulance strike the week after, on January 23.

NHS England's national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said the figures showed how hard staff were working in the face of "extreme pressure".

He added: "As staff responded to record A&E attendances, 999 calls and emergency ambulance callouts as the 'twindemic' led to unprecedented levels of respiratory illness in hospital, they also continued to deliver for patients, with more people than ever before receiving diagnostic tests and cancer treatment.

"These figures show just how hard our staff are working, not only in the face of extreme pressure but also in bringing down the Covid backlogs and checking more people for cancer than ever before in one month.

"The NHS will keep its foot on the accelerator to continue to make progress on the Covid backlog and hospitals have today been asked to ensure anyone waiting longer than 18 months has their treatment booked in before March.

"While services continue to be pressured, it's important the public continue to play their part by using the best services for their care - using 999 in an emergency and otherwise using 111 online and by getting their vaccinations if eligible."