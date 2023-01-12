Monitor the elderly in their homes to avoid sending them to A&E, says former NHS chief Lord Crisp

12 January 2023, 08:19 | Updated: 12 January 2023, 08:22

Lord Crisp called for better monitoring of elderly patients to avoid sending them to A&E
Lord Crisp called for better monitoring of elderly patients to avoid sending them to A&E. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The former head of NHS England has called for high-tech monitoring of the elderly in their own homes so that health issues can be identified earlier to avoid the need for so many people to go to A&E.

Lord Crisp told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today that the NHS is set up to deal with ‘health problems from the 1950s’ and not Britain’s older population that puts increasing strain on NHS services.

He said there were more ongoing health issues that needed regular treatment, like “dementia, diabetes - we keep people alive much longer,” he said.

“Many cancers have turned into things you live with for a long time.

“At the moment… there are problems before you come into hospital. If you are living in the community aged 80 it’s really important somebody keeps an eye on you.

“If ‘acute episodes’ can be anticipated you can be treated sooner and avoid the need to visit hospital. It’s a big part of the picture.”

He called for investment in technology to monitor the elderly at home to help alleviate pressure on overcrowded A&E departments.

He said he thinks throwing cash at the problem isn’t the answer but that money isn’t being spent in the right areas.

Read more: Notorious Russian mercenary group claims it has found body of missing British aid worker in Ukraine

“Do the sticking plaster things you have to do to keep it going, but I’d invest heavily in primary and community care to keep things going,”

“This is unprecedented,” he added.

“There’s a lot of people sicker now because they didn’t seek help during the two years of covid. Many of us decided we wouldn’t go into health facilities for that period.

“There’s a lot of pressures that have come together.”

“It’s a really major problem and it’s a build up of previous problems and then the acuteness of covid.”

He said the government must admit the service is in crisis before radical change can happen.

His comments come as health leaders warned of an 'intensified' risk to patients if strikes continue.

They urged ministers to reach an agreement with trade unions as soon as possible.

The warning from the NHS Confederation comes as ministers are set to sit down with various unions on Thursday - including doctors - in a bid to avert future strikes.

But talks with medics, particularly those from the British Medical Association (BMA), may start on a sour note after Steve Barclay cancelled a meeting on Wednesday in favour of conducting media interviews.

The Health Secretary is set to meet with BMA representatives along with the hospital doctors' union HCSA and the British Dental Association on Thursday.

Meanwhile, civil service unions are set to meet Cabinet Office ministers.

It comes after the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union announced that about 100,000 civil servants will walk out on February 1 in a dispute over pay.

The PCS union said that the dispute could be resolved if ministers "put some money on the table".

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union, said: "I am meeting with the Minister for the Cabinet Office, Jeremy Quin.

"If he puts some money on the table, there is a chance this dispute can be resolved.

"If he doesn't, then he'll see public services from benefits to driving tests, from passports to driving licences, from ports to airports affected by industrial action on February 1."

And officials from the Rail Delivery Group will meet with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Transport Salaried Staffs Association in a fresh bid to break the deadlock.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper raised hopes of a breakthrough within "days" as he confirmed a "renewed offer" was on the table ahead of the talks.

The unions have made it clear they need a new offer on pay, jobs and conditions before the dispute can end.

The meetings come after 14 health unions announced that they will not be submitting evidence to the NHS pay review body for the next wage round while the current industrial disputes remain unresolved.

The 14 unions, representing more than one million ambulance staff, nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, physiotherapists and other NHS workers in England, have called for direct pay talks with ministers.

Unions said they believe the lengthy pay review body process is not able to deliver a deal that resolves the current pay and staffing dispute, which has led to a series of strikes.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: "For NHS leaders there is a real fear that the risk to patients will only intensify with future strikes, including for nurses and physiotherapists planned in the coming weeks, and no sign of resolution on the horizon.

"In what is by far the toughest winter in the NHS for a decade, and set against the perfect storm of rising levels of winter illnesses including Covid and flu and huge staff vacancies, the Government must not turn a blind eye on the situation.

"It must reach an agreement with trade unions as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, NHS leaders will be assessing the impact of Wednesday's ambulance strikes where up to 25,000 ambulance workers with the GMB and Unison unions staged walk outs.

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said that strike action can lead to "pent-up demand" in the days after walkouts.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

London Abellio red buses

London bus strikes: Dates and routes affected by latest walkouts

ISIS Beatle Alexander Kotey has disappeared from all records at Pennsylvania's Canaan Prison

ISIS Beatle dubbed 'Jihadi George' disappears from US prison following life sentence for torture and murder

A department at the US university has cancelled use of the word field. Pictured, a field in England

University department cancels use of the word 'field' because of 'racist connotations'

Researchers confirmed an exoplanet, a planet that orbits another star, using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope for the first time.

'A whole new world': Nasa's James Webb telescope discovers its first planet - and it is similar to Earth

Al Jaber Profile

UAE names oil company chief to lead Cop28 climate talks

Royals make it clear Harry won't be welcome at Charles' coronation

Prince Harry 'will not be welcome at Charles' coronation' as senior royals fear what's said 'will end up in paperback'

President Joe Biden

Joe Biden’s team ‘finds more documents with classified markings’

A coffin stands at the site where the deceased person was killed, during a funeral procession for protesters and others killed during clashes with police in Juliaca, Peru

Peru anti-government protests spread through the country’s south

Planes sit on the tarmac at Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York

Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

Chris Parry (L) and Andrew Bagshaw (R) were in the Soledar area

Notorious Russian mercenary group claims it has found body of missing British aid worker in Ukraine

Vanity will stay shut for three months

Soho strip club where man says he was spiked and lost £98,000 shut down for three months

Russia Ukraine War

Battle rages in Ukraine town as Russia shakes up its military

Jill Biden

White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed

Jeff Beck has died aged 78

Rock legend Jeff Beck dies aged 78 after battle with meningitis

Tributes were left to Ms Patitz

Original supermodel Tatjana Patitz who starred in George Michael's Freedom! video dies aged 56

'General Armageddon' has been replaced

General Armageddon loses job in charge of Russian forces invading Ukraine after just three months

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers patrol at the Gare du Nord station

Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris railway station

First lady Jill Biden

White House: Jill Biden surgery on lesion ‘proceeding well’

FAA Outage

Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage

Rishi Sunak addressed the nation on Wednesday

'Striking absence': Rishi Sunak makes no mention of walk-outs sweeping the UK as he addresses the country
Chris Parry (L) and Andrew Bagshaw (R)

Russia says it has found the dead body of one of the British men missing in Ukraine

The three space station crew members were supposed to return in March in the same Soyuz capsule that took them up last September (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Russia will launch new capsule to return space station crew

University fees have been frozen for the sixth year in a row

Tuition fees for England universities frozen at £9,250 for two more years

Germany Climate

Police start clearing German village condemned for coal mine

People are dying as paramedics fail to get to them in time, a paramedic warned

'There will not be an NHS next year': Distraught paramedic's stark warning more people die because of 999 problems
Ceyda Kersoy shared the story on her Instagram

Influencer forced to have tongue stitched back together after her date bit through it during passionate first kiss

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke about the strikes

Marr: Tories think they can skewer Starmer over unions - so Sunak turns to strike laws instead of pay deals
Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills
ONS

Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit