Andrew Bridgen threatens to sue former Health Sec Matt Hancock over Covid vaccine row

26 January 2023, 14:50 | Updated: 26 January 2023, 14:52

Andrew Bridgen has threatened to sue Matt Hancock over a Twitter message in which the ex-Health Secretary accused the MP of spouting “anti-Semitic, anti-vax, anti-scientific conspiracy theories” about the Covid vaccine.
Andrew Bridgen has threatened to sue Matt Hancock over a Twitter message in which the ex-Health Secretary accused the MP of spouting “anti-Semitic, anti-vax, anti-scientific conspiracy theories” about the Covid vaccine. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Andrew Bridgen has threatened to sue Matt Hancock over a tweet in which the ex-Health Secretary accused him of spouting “anti-Semitic, anti-vax, anti-scientific conspiracy theories”.

Mr Bridgen, who was suspended from the Tory party over comments he made about the vaccine this month, wants the former Cabinet minister to pay £100,000 in damages to a legal fund for “people seeking collective redress for vaccine harms”.

The row centres around a Twitter message published by Mr Bridgen on January 11.

Above another Twitter message from an Israeli doctor which questioned the safety of the jabs, Mr Bridgen tweeted: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.

Mr Hancock condemned Mr Bridgen's comments on the platform the same day, writing “the disgusting and dangerous anti-Semitic, anti-vax, anti-scientific conspiracy theories spouted by a sitting MP this morning are unacceptable and have absolutely no place in our society”.

Read more: Nadhim Zahawi did not make 'innocent error' with his tax, HMRC chief tells MPs

Read more: Man, 61, charged after Matt Hancock 'assaulted and branded a murderer' on the Tube

Mr Bridgen denied that the comment was “racist” or “anti-Semitic”, and said he would be “speaking to a legal team who will commence action against those who have led the call suggesting that I am”.

On January 13 the MP wrote on Twitter that Mr Hancock had “still not removed his defamatory tweet falsely alleging that I am anti-Semitic.

He added: "I will allow Matt three days to apologise publicly for calling me an anti-Semite and racist or he will be contacted by my legal team”.

Conservative Leadership Contest London
Conservative Leadership Contest London. Picture: Getty

The Telegraph reports that in a letter to Mr Hancock five days later on January 18, Mr Bridgen's legal team set out its claim against the MP for West Suffolk and the demand for damages.

It said: “By inclusion of the phrases ‘anti-semitic’, ‘anti-vax’, ‘anti-scientific’ and ‘conspiracy theories’ the words are defamatory at common law.”

The outlet reports that according to the seven-page “letter before action”, Mr Bridgen wants the former Health Secretary to “retract and delete the defamatory statement contained in the tweet complained of with immediate effect”.

It adds that Mr Hancock should “apologise for the tweet complained of - both orally in the House of Commons - and in writing on Mr Hancock's personal Twitter account”.

He also said reportedly said the MP should “acknowledge full and final settlement of any prospective claim in the form of a payment of £100,000 - to be transferred into a legal fund on behalf of persons seeking collective redress for vaccine harms (under the UK Government's Vaccine Damages Payment Scheme)”.

Matt Hancock&squot;s spokesperson said: “What Matt said was obviously not libellous and he stands by his comments."
Matt Hancock's spokesperson said: “What Matt said was obviously not libellous and he stands by his comments.". Picture: Getty

‘It’s an issue of free speech and transparency’

The legal action is being funded by the Reclaim Party and the ‘Bad Law Project’.

Reclaim leader Laurence Fox said: “The Reclaim Party and the Bad Law Project is providing its full support to Mr Bridgen and we want a full apology from Mr Hancock.

“It’s an issue of free speech, transparency and compassion for those suffering vaccine harms.

“I have been approached by a number of people quite keen to put a few quid into this when we pursue the case.”

Matt Hancock's spokesperson told The Telegraph: “What Matt said was obviously not libellous and he stands by his comments.

“Rather than wasting his time and money on an absurd libel case he will undoubtedly lose, let's hope Bridgen does the right thing and apologises for the hurt he's caused and keeps his offensive view to himself in future.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The robot can escape through bars like the T-1000

I'll be back! Scientists invent robot that can melt and escape cage like terrifying Terminator 2 villain the T-1000

People gather in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

‘Eleven killed’ as Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukraine

Press was jailed after changing her plea to guilty

Woman, 31, who called ex-boyfriend to admit 'I've just murdered someone' after stabbing man at mum's home jailed for life
Egyptian antiquities workers dig at the site of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara

Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation

Shakira performs during the half-time show of the NFL’s Super Bowl 54 in 2020

Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits and lyrics heading to Grammy Museum

Palestinian rescuers inspect a damaged building after an Israeli forces raid in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli forces on high alert after West Bank gun battle kills nine Palestinians

Mr Ansell posted a photo of the sofa wedged in his staircase on social media in an image similar to the famous scene in Friends

Pivot! Sofa wedged on stairs as furious customer says delivery men simply 'walked away'

Michael Bublé has said his son's cancer diagnosis changed him "in a big way" and forced him to "lose his alter ego".

Michael Bublé says son's cancer diagnosis 'forced him to lose alter ego' and changed him in 'a big way'

Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain

Police raid home of suspected Spanish church machete attacker

NatWest will close another 23 branches

NatWest closes further 23 branches across UK in fresh blow for high street

The government wants to make petrol pricing more transparent

Drivers could save as much as 15p a litre on fuel under government plans for 'Pumpwatch regulator'

Randy started the hugely popular TikTok account Enkyboys with his son

Father from famous TikTok duo Enkyboys dies aged 35 after battle with cancer

February 2023 will see a collection of strikes from core industries in the UK

February 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

Songwriter Fernando Johnson, also known as Fdot

Murder investigation after young musician ambushed and killed yards from his west London home

Deutsche Bahn security guards stand on the platform at Brokstedt station at dawn in Brokstedt, Germany

Man accused of killing two teenagers on train had ‘just been released from jail’

The 26-year-old was stopped by police on January 12

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jim Harra, HMRC’s chief executive, suggested Mr Zahawi had not made an "error"

Nadhim Zahawi did not make 'innocent error' with his tax, HMRC chief tells MPs

The asteroid will make a close pass near Earth

Asteroid to narrowly miss Earth in 'one of the closest passes ever' as it soars by even lower than satellite orbit
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces following an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday January 26 2023

Israeli troops ‘kill at least nine’ in West Bank raid

NHS logo and a physio with her patient

NHS physiotherapist strikes: What are the dates and what services will be affected?

It comes after the Duke of York's offices inside the palace were closed last year

Prince Andrew 'thrown out of Buckingham Palace flat' by King Charles as he's told to stay away
The Brit fell on Mount Aconcagua (stock photos)

British mountaineer, 32, has leg amputated after falling at 20,000ft on Argentina mountain

Matt Hancock was filmed being harassed on the Tube

Man, 61, charged after Matt Hancock 'assaulted and branded a murderer' on the Tube

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

One dead in Kyiv after Russian ‘wave of missiles and self-exploding drones’

An H2A rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan

Japan launches intel satellite to keep eye on North Korea and disasters

Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates 2023: When are they striking and will schools close?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit