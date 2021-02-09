Breaking News

Another 1,052 Covid deaths reported with 12,364 new cases

9 February 2021, 16:18 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 16:39

A cyclist rides past a coronavirus prevention poster on London Bridge as England remains under third lockdown
A cyclist rides past a coronavirus prevention poster on London Bridge as England remains under third lockdown. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The UK has reported another 1,052 coronavirus-related deaths, with 12,364 new cases confirmed on Tuesday.

The Government said a further 1,052 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 113,850.

Including the new number of infections, there has now been a total of 3,972,148 coronavirus cases in the UK.

Read more: Coronavirus cases fall dramatically across a number of central London boroughs

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 132,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

12,646,486 people have now received their first dose of the vaccine, with an additional 516,392 second doses.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 428,434.

Based on this data, an average of 392,252 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day to meet the Government's target of 15 million first doses by February 15.

The latest figures came as it was revealed Covid-19 cases are falling sharply across a number of central London boroughs.

Cases have fallen in many of London's most central boroughs, including the City of London and Westminster.

The biggest fall was in the borough of Camden, with a seven day infection rate of 125.5 per 100,000 people and a fall of 44.2 per cent.

Similarly, in the week leading up to February 3, cases in Westminster fell by 40.8 per cent compared to the previous week.

It means the new overall seven day infection rate is 153.5 infections per 100,000 people.

Boroughs that saw similar declines include Hackney and the City of London, with both boroughs now having a new seven day infection rate of 153.5 per 100,000 people.

Other boroughs, including Islington and Southwark, now have rates of 155.1 and 192.9 per cent respectively.

Tower Hamlets also saw its rate fall from 1,338.3 on January 4 to 163.2 this week.

