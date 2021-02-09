Coronavirus cases fall dramatically across a number of central London boroughs

Coronavirus cases are falling in London. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Covid-19 cases are falling sharply across a number of central London boroughs, the latest figures have revealed.

Cases have fallen in many of London's most central boroughs, including the City of London and Westminster.

The biggest fall was in the borough of Camden, with a seven day infection rate of 125.5 per 100,000 people and a fall of 44.2 per cent.

Similarly, in the week leading up to February 3, cases in Westminster fell by 40.8 per cent compared to the previous week.

It means the new overall seven day infection rate is 153.5 infections per 100,000 people.

Boroughs that saw similar declines include Hackney and the City of London, with both boroughs now having a new seven day infection rate of 153.5 per 100,000 people.

Other boroughs, including Islington and Southwark, now have rates of 155.1 and 192.9 per cent respectively.

Tower Hamlets also saw its rate fall from 1,338.3 on January 4 to 163.2 this week.

Camden had the biggest decline in cases. Picture: PA

The seven-rate in London was 233.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the week to February 3, a fall of 34.5 per cent on the previous week.

It comes as a further 1,770 cases were confirmed in the capital on Monday.

It is a decline in cases from last month, however, the city’s hospitals are still under huge pressure, with many also having had to postpone routine operations.

The number of coronavirus patients in London’s hospitals was 4,729 as of Sunday, with 977 of these patients on ventilators.

And NHS England data shows a total of 1,259,799 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and February 7, including 1,198,157 first doses and 61,642 second doses.

The full data shows that in Waltham Forest there were 581 cases in the week to February 3, down 495 (6%) with a seven-day rate of 209.8, Camden 339 cases, down 268 (44.2%) rate 125.5, Bexley 474 cases, down 355 (42.8%) rate 190.9, Tower Hamlets 530 cases, down 393 (42.6%) rate 163.2, Hackney and City of London 500 cases, down 367 (42.3%) rate 171.9, Bromley 587 cases, down 423 (41.9%) rate 176.6, Islington 376 cases, down 265 (41.3%) rate 155.1, Westminster 401 cases, down 276 (40.8%) rate 153.5, Enfield 718 cases, down 490 (40.6%) rate 215.1, Haringey 540 cases, down 359 (39.9%) rate 201, Barking and Dagenham 597 cases, down 377 (38.7%) rate 280.4, Southwark 615 cases, down 379 (38.1%) rate 192.9, Croydon 914 cases, down 546 (37.4%) rate 236.4, Redbridge 775 cases, down 447 (36.6%) rate 253.9, Havering 536 cases, down 304 (36.2%) rate 206.5, and Lewisham 642 cases, down 358 (35.8%) rate 209.9.

Brent saw 1084 cases, down 594 (35.4%) rate 328.7, Newham 1000 cases, down 542 (35.1%) rate 283.2, Kingston 371 cases, down 195 (34.5%) rate 209, Greenwich 661 cases, down 329 (33.2%) rate 229.6, Barnet 960 cases, down 472 (33%) rate 242.5, Harrow 713 cases, down 346 (32.7%) rate 283.9, Lambeth 760 cases, down 351 (31.6%) rate 233.1, Hammersmith and Fulham 455 cases, down 190 (29.5%) rate 245.8, Hillingdon 1044 cases, down 407 (28%) rate 340.2, Kensington and Chelsea 263 cases, down 99 (27.3%) rate 168.5, Merton 548 cases, down 208 (27.5%) rate 265.3, Wandsworth 656 cases, down 245 (27.2%) rate 199, Ealing 1279 cases, down 435 (25.4%) rate 374.2, Sutton 566 cases, down 190 (25.1%) rate 274.3, Hounslow 1048 cases, down 244 (18.9%) rate 386, and Richmond 402 cases, down 61 (13.2%) rate 203.